wvtm13.com
Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
wbrc.com
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered on Friday, Jan. 13 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson...
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford of Center Point. He was 59. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle...
wvtm13.com
Body found in Bayview Lake is that of missing kayaker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the body found Sunday in Bayview Lake is that of Richard Fields. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a body was found Sunday afternoon in Bayview Lake, which could be that of a man reported missing more than a week ago.
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
wbrc.com
Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child Jan. 31 is now on Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama’s Most Wanted list. Court documents confirm Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was identified, “via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” the same document confirms warrants are being sought in Birmingham for Goldsmith.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dead after shooting at housing complex
A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
ABC 33/40 News
Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
ABC 33/40 News
One person killed in Oxford house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning. According to the Oxford Fire Department, the fire happened on Boozer Drive just after 6:00 A.M. on February 7, 2023. Firefighters initially entered the building to look for people, but were forced out by the flames. Five people...
ABC 33/40 News
Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable
Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
