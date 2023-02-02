ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered on Friday, Jan. 13 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in Bayview Lake is that of missing kayaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the body found Sunday in Bayview Lake is that of Richard Fields. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a body was found Sunday afternoon in Bayview Lake, which could be that of a man reported missing more than a week ago.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child Jan. 31 is now on Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama’s Most Wanted list. Court documents confirm Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was identified, “via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” the same document confirms warrants are being sought in Birmingham for Goldsmith.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dead after shooting at housing complex

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person killed in Oxford house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning. According to the Oxford Fire Department, the fire happened on Boozer Drive just after 6:00 A.M. on February 7, 2023. Firefighters initially entered the building to look for people, but were forced out by the flames. Five people...
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable

Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

