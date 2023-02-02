Read full article on original website
‘Send Me.’: TN lawmaker explains why phrase should become a state motto
The new motto would "more fully capture who we are as Tennesseans," according to one of the bill's sponsors.
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
knoxfocus.com
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wpln.org
A record-breaking number of guns have been stolen from cars in Tennessee. State Democrats are introducing legislation to crack down on gun owners.
A new bill introduced in the Tennessee House and Senate would make it an offense to irresponsibly leave a gun in a car or boat. If passed, a gun owner would be liable for leaving a firearm unattended — unless it is safely stored. Safe storage is defined as the gun or the ammunition being out of sight and locked in a trunk, glove box or lockbox.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Roads, parks, tax breaks: A look at Tenn. Gov. Lee’s budget
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a $55.6 billion state budget proposal stocked with cash for roads, state parks, tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay boosts and more.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
