WATE

Clean Eatz offers a challenge for you

Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Living East Tennessee on 2/7

Living East Tennessee on Feb. 7, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee Collaborative helps families in need

East Tennessee Collaborative helps families in need.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Meal plans weekly for order

Fresh made meals ready to go for you.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I

Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

A record-breaking number of guns have been stolen from cars in Tennessee. State Democrats are introducing legislation to crack down on gun owners.

A new bill introduced in the Tennessee House and Senate would make it an offense to irresponsibly leave a gun in a car or boat. If passed, a gun owner would be liable for leaving a firearm unattended — unless it is safely stored. Safe storage is defined as the gun or the ammunition being out of sight and locked in a trunk, glove box or lockbox.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
TENNESSEE STATE

