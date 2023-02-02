Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Related
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
cambridgeday.com
More Smart Boxes and anti-rat efforts coming, with East Somerville promised more attention
More Smart Boxes and anti-rat efforts coming, with East Somerville promised more attention. East Somerville can expect to get some of the rat-zapping “Smart Boxes” seen in other parts of the city after a Jan. 30 meeting at which councilors wondered at the omission. “It is really kind...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
cambridgeday.com
State of Small Business is still afflicted by Covid, Cambridge Local First finds in inaugural report
State of Small Business is still afflicted by Covid, Cambridge Local First finds in inaugural report. It’s becoming harder to own and operate a small business in Cambridge. The Covid pandemic, its resulting restrictions and challenges from e-commerce and seasonal rushes and lulls are all cited as stressors in Cambridge Local First’s first-ever State of Small Business report, released Jan. 29.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Somerville from Feb. 6-12: Route 16 traffic study, superintendent finalists
Attend meetings in Somerville from Feb. 6-12: Route 16 traffic study, superintendent finalists. City Council Traffic and Parking Committee, 6 p.m. Monday. Councilors discuss a planned traffic study of the intersection of Route 16 and Broadway in West Somerville, a request from Green Cab to increase its rates and various neighborhood traffic-calming and curb-use proposals. Watchable by videoconferencing.
Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold
BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, Beethoven to ‘Bittersweet’ art and Bitchcraft
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, Beethoven to ‘Bittersweet’ art and Bitchcraft. Friends of the Somerville Public Library winter book sale from 1 to 4 p.m. at Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., on Central Hill. Free. Everything is $1. Information is here. The Hasty Pudding...
cambridgeday.com
Alewife T station to be closed for at least a week after a garage car crash considered intentional (updated)
Alewife T station to be closed for at least a week after a garage car crash considered intentional (updated) A driver at the top of Cambridge’s Alewife parking garage crashed intentionally this weekend, injuring himself and one person far below in the T station lobby, officials said. MBTA spokesperson...
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Feb. 6-12: Police issues, lab limits and a new school name
Attend meetings in Cambridge from Feb. 6-12: Police issues, lab limits and a new school name. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Policy orders responding to the Jan. 4 police killing of Arif Sayed Faisal in Cambridgeport have flooded in, and some staff responses to related issues – including that the Police Review and Advisory Board, which investigates some civilian complaints against police, hasn’t been filing required quarterly reports of its actions, and that the City Manager’s Office hasn’t been forwarding police department’s inventories of weapons and other equipment. (City Manager Yi-An Huang took office in September; the last inventory arrived before him, in June.) Councillors also want action on a long-delayed police Procedural Justice Dashboard showing data on traffic stops, arrests and citations.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
cambridgeday.com
Cambridge’s Howard Industrial School of 1800s captures the conflict of Black women’s freedom
Cambridge’s Howard Industrial School of 1800s captures the conflict of Black women’s freedom. By the time of the Civil War, enslavement had been illegal under Massachusetts law for almost eight decades. But the end of formal enslavement for Black people in the state did not mean they were free from racial discrimination, or that Black residents enjoyed the same rights and protections afforded to their white neighbors. Even in a city such as Cambridge, with its relatively large number of antislavery organizations, racism was alive and well in the mid-19th century. People of color – those born in the North and those migrating here from other parts of the country – felt the effects of racial bias in their everyday lives. This race-based prejudice was compounded by gender bias for Black women. The freedwomen who ventured north in search of economic opportunity during and after the Civil War found themselves at a particular disadvantage.
Comments / 0