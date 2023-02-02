ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars"

Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by to chat about the upcoming Shoot For The Stars fundraiser. Registration is now open. Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars" Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun

The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Beautiful and Warm Weekend Ahead

Happy Saturday! Frosty weather this morning has thawed out to the low 60s today. A tad chilly, but still much warmer than earlier this morning. Overnight we might see some low-level clouds and foggy conditions taking over Acadiana early tomorrow morning. As we head into the day, we will see much warmer temperatures as we reach the upper 60s and low 70s with stronger southerly flow, leading to partly cloudy skies. Monday looks to be the same, with plenty of sunlight and warmth. Tuesday will be a very muggy day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Look for showers to start rolling into the picture during the late evening and nighttime hours on Tuesday for a rainy Wednesday ahead of us. While flooding could pose a risk for Wednesday, the chances are low and the ingredients aren't in place for any severe weather. Looking ahead, we see rain linger as Wednesday's system clears out, only for another to take its place on Friday, with some stray showers lingering around. Saturday is looking a bit chilly with lows in the 30s possible, with a high of 56.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Acadiana Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Louisiana

Acadiana Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall in the city of Lafayette, Louisiana, located at the intersection of Johnston Street (U.S. Route 167) and Ambassador Caffery Parkway (Louisiana Highway 3073). It opened in 1979 and was developed by Robert B. Aikens & Associates, but is now owned by Namdar...
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
EUNICE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy