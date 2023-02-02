Read full article on original website
Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
kadn.com
Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars"
Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by to chat about the upcoming Shoot For The Stars fundraiser. Registration is now open. Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars" Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by...
KLFY.com
Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
Bayou Mardi Gras Parade 2023
The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, attracted residents who were happy to be present at the event this year. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade the first parade of 2023.
Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun
The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
kadn.com
Beautiful and Warm Weekend Ahead
Happy Saturday! Frosty weather this morning has thawed out to the low 60s today. A tad chilly, but still much warmer than earlier this morning. Overnight we might see some low-level clouds and foggy conditions taking over Acadiana early tomorrow morning. As we head into the day, we will see much warmer temperatures as we reach the upper 60s and low 70s with stronger southerly flow, leading to partly cloudy skies. Monday looks to be the same, with plenty of sunlight and warmth. Tuesday will be a very muggy day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Look for showers to start rolling into the picture during the late evening and nighttime hours on Tuesday for a rainy Wednesday ahead of us. While flooding could pose a risk for Wednesday, the chances are low and the ingredients aren't in place for any severe weather. Looking ahead, we see rain linger as Wednesday's system clears out, only for another to take its place on Friday, with some stray showers lingering around. Saturday is looking a bit chilly with lows in the 30s possible, with a high of 56.
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
theadvocate.com
With Ochsner Lafayette General expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s been just over a year since Chris Rader and his information technology firm moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
tourcounsel.com
Acadiana Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Louisiana
Acadiana Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall in the city of Lafayette, Louisiana, located at the intersection of Johnston Street (U.S. Route 167) and Ambassador Caffery Parkway (Louisiana Highway 3073). It opened in 1979 and was developed by Robert B. Aikens & Associates, but is now owned by Namdar...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
theadvocate.com
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
KPLC TV
Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
