Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project Would Strain Bedford’s Infrastructure
I am against the overreaching development proposed for Carlisle Road. In particular I think two 3 story apartment buildings with a garage parking under them are terribly out of place and unnecessary. Because of economic conditions such as interest rates and the real estate market the only way the developer...
Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents
Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
Select Board Endorses Easing Two-Family Dwelling Limits
The Bedford Select Board Monday unanimously voted to recommend that Town Meeting approve the proposed zoning bylaw amendments that would expand opportunities to build two-family dwellings. The article will be placed near the end of the March 27 Annual Town Meeting warrant, as the board and Town Manager Sarah Stanton...
Board Demands Broader Engagement on Carlisle Road Proposal
The Bedford Select Board on Monday agreed that a proposed 139-unit mixed housing complex proposed for land off Carlisle Road won’t be on its agenda until at least April so the developer can expand public outreach and identify town departments’ specific concerns. In a letter to Brian DeVellis,...
Superintendent’s Update: February 3
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 3, 2023, including Bitter Cold Temperatures, Budget Update, Black History Month, DEI Statement, Bedford Public Schools School and District ESSA Report Cards, Kindergarten Registration, Parents Diversity Council Upcoming Events, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, BEF Bash, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar, Congratulations to Selima Chan, Bedford Safe Campaign, BHS BSU Field Trip To Davis, New College and Career Readiness Platform at BHS, and Superintendent Finalists Announcement.
Four Finalists for Superintendent in Spotlight Next Week
There are four finalists for the position of Bedford superintendent of schools, and they’ll all be in the local spotlight at public forums and interviews Monday and Tuesday. The screening committee for the superintendent search on Friday afternoon announced the names of the candidates:. Dr. Portia Bonner, a former...
Planning Board Endorses Plan for Hillside Avenue Houses
The Bedford Planning Board supports a proposed redevelopment at 42-44 Hillside Ave. At a meeting last week, the board heard a presentation by Atty. Pamela Brown, representing local builder Paul Marcus, requesting her client’s request for input on redevelopment options that apply to a non-conforming lot. The predominant option...
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
Agency to Host Site Visit, Remote ‘Consultation’ on Hanscom Proposal
Two public meetings on the proposed massive development of hangar space at Hanscom Field have been scheduled for next Monday, Feb. 6. A walk-through is planned for the site off Hartwell Road at 3 p.m., and an online “consultation session” for 6:30 p.m., both organized by the office of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA).
Letter to the Editor: MLK Community Day Was a Big Success
Bedford Embraces Diversity’s community day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 was a powerful and gratifying statement of our town’s commitment to justice and equity. Government, military, educational, and business leaders made that clear with their active presence at the event. We were...
Looking for a Visual Arts Class That Meets in Bedford?
Are you interested in taking a visual arts class but not sure which one is right for you? There are a number of local artists that offer an array of programs for adults and/or children right here in Bedford. Many of these opportunities are within the Bedford Cultural District which...
Cub Scout Annual Pinewood Derby Tradition Continues
Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.
Proposed Hangar Project Sparks Regional Concerns
The proposed airport hangar project off Hartwell Road has engendered regional concern. The Concord-based advocacy group Save Our Heritage this week notified some 200 entries on its mailing list about the plans to build and renovate almost 500,000 square feet of hangar space. Titled, “Proposed massive development at Hanscom –...
Four Bedford Residents Join 150 Others at the State House for Climate Justice Rally
Submitted by Sue Swanson on behalf of Mothers Out Front Bedford. Four Bedford residents (Laura Bergsten, Renu Bostwick, Rebecca Pomerantz, and Sue Swanson) joined 150 other members of the climate advocacy group Mothers Out Front at the State House on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in a rally to bring “Hands Together for Climate Justice.”
Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023
February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons
Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award
To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews
Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
Free New Winter Coats Available to the Bedford Community
As the temperatures are predicted to dip at the end of this week, staff at Bedford Youth and Family services are ready to offer free new winter coats, hats, and gloves to any member of the Bedford community who may need to keep warm. The winter coat distribution program began...
Neighbor Brigade Steps up to Help Bedford Food Pantry
The Bedford Neighbor Brigade is currently holding a drive to help fill some of the needs of over 170 households per week who depend on the Bedford Food Pantry. The Pantry and its partners have been struggling with high demands and supply chain issues of some select items. For the...
