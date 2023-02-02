ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents

Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
Select Board Endorses Easing Two-Family Dwelling Limits

The Bedford Select Board Monday unanimously voted to recommend that Town Meeting approve the proposed zoning bylaw amendments that would expand opportunities to build two-family dwellings. The article will be placed near the end of the March 27 Annual Town Meeting warrant, as the board and Town Manager Sarah Stanton...
Superintendent’s Update: February 3

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 3, 2023, including Bitter Cold Temperatures, Budget Update, Black History Month, DEI Statement, Bedford Public Schools School and District ESSA Report Cards, Kindergarten Registration, Parents Diversity Council Upcoming Events, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, BEF Bash, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar, Congratulations to Selima Chan, Bedford Safe Campaign, BHS BSU Field Trip To Davis, New College and Career Readiness Platform at BHS, and Superintendent Finalists Announcement.
Four Finalists for Superintendent in Spotlight Next Week

There are four finalists for the position of Bedford superintendent of schools, and they’ll all be in the local spotlight at public forums and interviews Monday and Tuesday. The screening committee for the superintendent search on Friday afternoon announced the names of the candidates:. Dr. Portia Bonner, a former...
Planning Board Endorses Plan for Hillside Avenue Houses

The Bedford Planning Board supports a proposed redevelopment at 42-44 Hillside Ave. At a meeting last week, the board heard a presentation by Atty. Pamela Brown, representing local builder Paul Marcus, requesting her client’s request for input on redevelopment options that apply to a non-conforming lot. The predominant option...
Cub Scout Annual Pinewood Derby Tradition Continues

Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.
Proposed Hangar Project Sparks Regional Concerns

The proposed airport hangar project off Hartwell Road has engendered regional concern. The Concord-based advocacy group Save Our Heritage this week notified some 200 entries on its mailing list about the plans to build and renovate almost 500,000 square feet of hangar space. Titled, “Proposed massive development at Hanscom –...
Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023

February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons

Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award

To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews

Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
