Man Who Choked Woman To Death In Front Of Their Son Convicted Of Murder: DA

A Lawrence man who choked a woman to death in front of their then 4-year-old son was convicted Thursday, Feb. 2, of murder, authorities said.

Emilio DeLarosa, age 38, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Wanda Rosa, 28, the Essex County District Attorney's Office announced.

“One of the most important things we do is give voice and seek justice for victims,” DA Paul F. Tucker said in a news release. “The work done by our team gave voice to Wanda and justice to her family, friends – and son.”

Their son, who's now an 11-year-old fifth grader in Lawrence, testified that the killing began after his mother refused to let DeLarosa use her credit card, the prosecutor said. The boy said he tried to stop the killing.

“I was trying to pull him off her,” the child testified, per the prosecutor.

DeLarosa ran away after the murder, fleeing to New York and California. He became one of Massachusetts' most wanted fugitives for the nearly year and a half he was on the run. Police tracked him down to Patterson, Calif., where he'd been working installing flooring, authorities said.

DeLarosa had a history of violence against Rosa, who had a restraining order against him at the time of her death. DeLarosa was convicted in 2014 of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery on a pregnant woman, and aggravated assault and battery, state police said.