Services for 97-year-old Renil Van Overbeke of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Post #152. Warner Funeral Home of Sutherland is in charge of arrangements.

MARCUS, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO