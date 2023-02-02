ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnolds Park, IA

Renil Van Overbeke, 97, of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland

Services for 97-year-old Renil Van Overbeke of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Post #152. Warner Funeral Home of Sutherland is in charge of arrangements.
MARCUS, IA
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
OKOBOJI, IA
Spencer City Council 2/7

Spencer, IA (KICD) — After a month of consideration, the Spencer city council has voted to enter into a one year contract with the business recruitment firm called “The Retail Coach.” The contract is for 20 thousand dollars with another 5 thousand dollars for expenses. Councilman Bill Orrison pointed out to the public that Spencer Municipal Utilities has agreed to pay half of each bill.
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
STORM LAKE, IA
Estherville City Council 2/6

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Registration Open For 2023 Leadership Spencer Class

Spencer, IA (KICD)– An opportunity for Spencer residents to learn about and see some of the community’s businesses is returning next month. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheriffa Jones tells KICD News the hope is to bring Leadership Spencer back to the style similar to what was used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPENCER, IA
Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7

Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand

Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
SPENCER, IA
Mallard woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Mallard woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week southwest of West Bend. A deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 5500 mile of 485th Street. Following an investigation,...
MALLARD, IA
Tigers Girls and Boys Each Fall to Unity Christian

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Girls and Boys Basketball Teams traveled to Orange City Monday night to take on Unity Christian. The Spencer Girls struggled to find open shots against a very active Unity Christian Defense. The Tigers were outscored 20-9 in the 1st quarter and never were able to close that gap. Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven scored 27 points in the Knights 64-52 win while Jerra Merchant lead the Tigers with 17.
SPENCER, IA

