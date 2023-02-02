Read full article on original website
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody
Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee
Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
Cemetery fee forgiven after 40-year-old typo led widow to believe to had paid
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out. A fee was charged that she believed had been paid nearly 40 years ago. The cemetery has now refunded the fee and explained what happened.
Lawmakers look ahead to Gov. Lee’s State of the State Address
Governor Bill Lee is delivering his fifth State of the State Address Monday night.
Roads, parks, tax breaks: A look at Tenn. Gov. Lee’s budget
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a $55.6 billion state budget proposal stocked with cash for roads, state parks, tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay boosts and more.
Three minor recruiting violations committed by Tennessee in 2022
University of Tennessee personnel with three different athletics programs committed minor NCAA recruiting violations last year, according to a document obtained by WATE.
Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gov. Bill Lee will address Tennesseans Monday night from the state Capitol. The State of the State address is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The entire address will be streamed live on WJHL.com. Monday morning, Lee’s office released a preview of the address with excerpts of the speech. The […]
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl
IGA store being sold after 35 years
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Clouds increase this afternoon
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
