Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
NASHVILLE, TN
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I

Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
TENNESSEE STATE
Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee

Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gov. Bill Lee will address Tennesseans Monday night from the state Capitol. The State of the State address is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The entire address will be streamed live on WJHL.com. Monday morning, Lee's office released a preview of the address with excerpts of the speech.
TENNESSEE STATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
TENNESSEE STATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl

Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
Clouds increase this afternoon

Clouds increase this afternoon
TENNESSEE STATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
GATLINBURG, TN

