Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
More teens arrested in connection to car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Two more Peoria juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a car. Police say it happened Saturday evening, but details are just coming out now. Officers spotted the vehicle near Union and Moss and tried to stop it near Romeo B. Garrett Avenue...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
KWQC
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now facing more charges, including murder, after prosecutors say she poisoned a man with eye drops and other substances. On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
1470 WMBD
Semi overturns on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. – An accident Thursday afternoon closed the right lane of Southbound Route 6. Illinois State Police says the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Route 6 near War Memorial Drive. Troopers say a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a road sign, and overturned into a ravine. ISP...
