Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes
Pipes burst over the weekend as temperatures dropped below zero. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes.
mynbc5.com
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures
Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations
Public servants deserve safety and respect. Community members deserve public spaces that are healthy, inclusive, and welcoming. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
WCAX
Popular community gathering space damaged by fire
CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The fire happened at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar. Volunteer fire chief Dennis Pilon says it took fire crews several hours to put out the blaze. Crews believe the fire started in the walls, then spread throughout the building. Local businesses provided the fire fighters shelter...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
mynbc5.com
Owen Kellington ready to take next step in minor league journey
ESSEX, Vt. — It feels like yesterday, Owen Kellington was getting mobbed on the mound at Centennial Field as his U-32 Raiders celebrated a Vermont State championship. Kellington just turned 20 years old on Sunday, and is preparing for his third season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. "I've had...
mynbc5.com
Sentencing for Aita Gurung postponed
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The sentencing for Aita Gurung has been postponed after his lawyers said his mental health has been deteriorating while in prison. Gurung was recently found guilty of killing his wife and attempting to kill his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. In light of Gurung's...
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
WCAX
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. It happened in an unoccupied single-family home near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets shortly before 7 a.m. South Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke says the fire...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Our region is in the deep freeze. Our Elissa Borden did a brief stint outside to find out why people were braving the winds at the Burlington waterfront. It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps. Renaissance Faire to...
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
Comments / 0