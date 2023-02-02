ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

WESH

Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died after a crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday in the area of Central Florida Parkway and Interstate 4. According to troopers, the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the hospital. The crash...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies

NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Body found in Orlando retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lightning detection systems help make Central Florida parks safer

OVIEDO, Fla. — There’s no missing the siren’s blaring pitch from the lightning detection system. "If you hear that loud blast, seek shelter,” Jack Whittaker with Oviedo Parks and Recreation said. “Get inside of a building. Get inside of a vehicle. Hiding under a tree or hiding under a pavilion is often not your best bet."
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL
WESH

DeLand police investigating death of Stetson University student

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police responded to Stetson University campus housing for reports of an unresponsive person Saturday night. Police were called to Stetson's on-campus housing around 7:50 p.m. after a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive. The student was identified as Kaleb Walker, and he was later pronounced dead.
DELAND, FL

