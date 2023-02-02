Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
WESH
Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died after a crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday in the area of Central Florida Parkway and Interstate 4. According to troopers, the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the hospital. The crash...
WESH
Prescribed burn causes visibility issues in east Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Part of SR-520 was shut down as a prescribed burn sent smoke blowing across parts of east Orange County. The road was closed at James Creek Road in Christmas. State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were forced to close the road between Nova and State...
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
WESH
Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County deputies were called to the scene of a death investigation on Tuesday morning. Officials say investigators are at a residence on Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide but they are still...
fox35orlando.com
Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies
NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
WESH
Body found in Orlando retention pond
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
WESH
Lightning detection systems help make Central Florida parks safer
OVIEDO, Fla. — There’s no missing the siren’s blaring pitch from the lightning detection system. "If you hear that loud blast, seek shelter,” Jack Whittaker with Oviedo Parks and Recreation said. “Get inside of a building. Get inside of a vehicle. Hiding under a tree or hiding under a pavilion is often not your best bet."
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
WESH
Police: 2 kidnapped Missouri children missing for nearly a year found at Florida store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. High Springs police said two Missouri children who were kidnapped were found Wednesday after almost a year of being missing. Investigators conducted a tag check on a car and discovered the car's owner was a fugitive, the...
Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says
An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive in the water while surfing, has died.
Left lane now reserved for faster traffic: Slow drivers face penalties in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slow drivers in Florida may soon face penalties for driving slowly in the left lane on multi-lane highways. This change is part of a new bill called SB 464, introduced by the Florida Senate.
WESH
Pastor focuses on safety procedures after student found with gun at Orange County high school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies found a student with a gun at Wekiva High School last Friday, according to Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a meeting tomorrow with the superintendent. So you know this will be coming up in the meeting,”...
WESH
Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
WESH
Second suspect arrested after Volusia County carjacking, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A second suspect has been arrested after a carjacking in Volusia County. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's car was stolen with someone still inside. According to deputies, the...
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
WESH
DeLand police investigating death of Stetson University student
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police responded to Stetson University campus housing for reports of an unresponsive person Saturday night. Police were called to Stetson's on-campus housing around 7:50 p.m. after a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive. The student was identified as Kaleb Walker, and he was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 1