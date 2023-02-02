Read full article on original website
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 5 on...
WATE
Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at hospital
A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to Knoxville Police Department. Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at …. A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according...
WATE
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
WATE
Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing
The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
wvlt.tv
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently...
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was taken into custody after she snatched an elderly shopper’s purse at a Kroger on Chapman Highway on Jan. 28, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The woman, identified as Sherle Lee Bales, 54, allegedly ran past the victim as she...
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
YAHOO!
Knoxville diocese asks judge to allow it to keep documents secret, cites Knox News reports
The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville is asking a judge to grant greater secrecy as the church continues to defend itself in an explosive sexual abuse lawsuit. The effort is in large part due to the reporting of Knox News. The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has asked a judge to allow...
WATE
2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News. Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,...
Knox County to create new court to reduce crime, address mental health issues
Knox County is establishing a mental health court for adult defendants who have serious and persistent mental illnesses.
bbbtv12.com
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
