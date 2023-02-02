ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at hospital

A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to Knoxville Police Department. Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at …. A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash

Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News. Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

