Knoxville, TN

WATE

KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash

Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee

Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff's Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl

Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dancing security guard back for basketball season

Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy

Webb’s Charlie Robinson signs to play football at …. Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols prepare to take on Ole Miss

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
OXFORD, MS

