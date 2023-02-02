Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
WATE
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
WATE
Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing
The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. Knoxville Police investigating fatal stabbing. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame...
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WATE
2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News. Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News.
Three minor recruiting violations committed by Tennessee in 2022
University of Tennessee personnel with three different athletics programs committed minor NCAA recruiting violations last year, according to a document obtained by WATE.
WATE
Stay home & read a book ball' raising money for Knox County's storybook trail
Do you ever get invited out for a fancy event, but you'd rather just stay home and read a good book? That's the idea behind the Knox County Public Library's "Stay home and read a book ball". Stay home & read a book ball’ raising money for Knox …
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
WATE
Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee
Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
TBI investigating after ‘unresponsive’ woman in KPD custody dies at hospital
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WATE
Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl
Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Knox County to create new court to reduce crime, address mental health issues
Knox County is establishing a mental health court for adult defendants who have serious and persistent mental illnesses.
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Dancing security guard back for basketball season
Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company. Dancing security guard back for basketball season. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral...
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
WATE
Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy
Webb’s Charlie Robinson signs to play football at …. Webb's Charlie Robinson signs to play football at Navy. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On...
WATE
Lady Vols prepare to take on Ole Miss
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Comments / 0