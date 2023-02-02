Read full article on original website
Final 2022-23 News-Herald hockey Top of the Crop
Watch list: Chagrin Falls (13-6) Crop comments: University closed its regular season in style as the undisputed No. 1 in the Crop and after handling its lone weekend business, 6-3 over Medina on Feb. 4. The Preppers will assuredly be a Cleveland Cup threat as well as in district competition, eyeing their first frozen four berth since 2019. … One wouldn’t have known Gilmour entered the weekend on a four-game losing skid, showing a ton of moxie with a three-game Great Lakes Hockey League sweep of Padua (3-2), Shaker Heights (2-1) and Walsh Jesuit (5-2) to force Cleveland Cup seeding to go to tiebreakers. There usually aren’t individual mentions in this Crop space — but Matt Bauman deserves one. The Lancers’ senior captain scored seven goals in those three games, including a late game-winner against the Bruins. … Mentor finished off its GCHSHL Red regular-season title and, of course in turn secured the top seed in Baron Cup I, with a dominant sweep of Hudson (7-2) and Olmsted Falls (10-3). The Cardinals will be heard from next week at Brooklyn and throughout February in district play. … Benedictine did well to record a 1-1 tie at Rocky River on Feb. 4 and nearly got out of that road clash with more. The Bengals, despite being short-handed at the moment, could be a tricky draw in Baron Cup I on the day. … Kenston was a bit more competitive in Round 2 against Hudson WRA, falling, 6-3, and concluded the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Kent Roosevelt. The Bombers are the No. 4 seed this week in Baron Cup II. … Chagrin Falls had a tough time with Baron Cup III top seed and Blue East champion CVCA on Feb. 4, falling, 9-3. But the Tigers could still make a Baron Cup III final push.
PHOTOS: Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023
Photos from Madison vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 6, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
2023 boys and girls swimming and diving area postseason primer
It must be early February, because it’s time once again for our annual look in this space at the pertinent information for the road to Canton in swimming and diving. The biggest development in the offseason courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association comes in the form of expansion. The district-to-state path in individual events for both divisions, instead of its usual two automatic qualifiers from each of the four districts then 16 at-larges for a field of 24, has now increased to three automatics and 20 at-larges for a field of 32.
Leo, Cleveland State dominate Youngstown State, 81-48
Junior guard Destiny Leo and the Cleveland State Vikings keep making cases for themselves in the Horizon League. Leo finished with18 points Feb. 4 as the Vikings overwhelmed Youngstown State, 81-48, at the Wolstein Center. It was another strong performance by Leo, the former North High School standout who now...
PHOTOS: John Carroll vs. Marietta men’s basketball, Feb. 4, 2023
Photos from John Carroll vs. Marietta men’s basketball, Feb. 4, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
Perry wrestling team ousts South Range to clinch spot in Division III state duals
Sometime in the near future, Perry wrestling coach Dave Rowan will win his 150th career dual. It’s likely going to pale in comparison to No. 140. Sophomore Nolan Leben posted a 15-6 major decision at 215 pounds and third-seeded Perry defeated second-seeded South Range, 38-33, in a regional final on Feb. 4. The win sends the Pirates to next weekend’s Division III state duals, held at Versailles High School.
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
PHOTOS: North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023
Photos from North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
Cleveland State men blow 16-point lead in second half, lose in OT at Oakland
Cleveland State led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, but host Oakland rallied to force overtime and win, 92-89, on Feb. 4. The Vikings led, 82-77, with 11.6 seconds remaining. The Golden Grizzlies made it 82-80 on a 3-pointer. Then CSU turned it over and committed a foul, allowing Oakland to make two free throws to tie the game at 82-82. CSU missed a jumper in the waning seconds, and the game went to overtime.
Mentor boys basketball: Cardinals hold off Chaney rally, 69-65
Mentor fans shifted uneasily in their seats in the final seconds of the Cardinals’ nonconference matchup with visiting Youngstown Chaney on Feb. 4. A lead that had reached 14 points in the third quarter had dwindled to two after an and-one basket by Chaney’s Jason Hewlett with 21 seconds left.
Benedictine vs. Rocky River hockey: Bengals secure third seed for Baron Cup I with gutsy 1-1 road tie
Curveballs have been plentiful at the “Home of Champions” this winter. Benedictine went into its Feb. 4 regular-season finale at Rocky River short-handed. The Bengals were temporarily without home ice at Cleveland Heights after the holidays — again, given it was the second time in three seasons that’s occurred.
High school scoreboard for Feb. 4
Mentor (13-4): Calo 4, Sierputowski 2, R. Ioppolo 14, Frasure-Azzano 2, Biddell 22, O’Brien 6, I. Ioppolo 19. Chaney (9-7): Hewlett 20, Gonzalez 31, Febre 2, Scott 6, Holcomb 6. Chaney 14 21 17 13 — 65 Mentor 26 17 16 10 — 69 Free throws: Mentor...
Mentor High hosts first College and Career Fair for the Visual Arts
Mentor High School senior Madison Green is interested in a career in graphic design and strongly believes the days of the starving artist are over. “Art doesn’t have to be just a hobby, it can be a profession,” she said. Green’s feelings were reinforced by a room full...
Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament
The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
Final phases to follow grand opening of Wickliffe Schools new campus
The final phases of work on the new preschool through 12th grade campus are ahead for the Wickliffe City School District. When the new building opens for the 2023-2024 school year behind Wickliffe High School, 2255 Rockefeller Road, the final site parking and drives will be in a temporary location, according to the district.
Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio to hear about national debt
The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m., Feb. 9, at the Family Restaurant, 1945 Mentor Avenue in Painesville. The club will assemble in the meeting facility, and the featured speaker will be Neil Harrison, chief financial officer for C4 Shooting & Training Center, who will talk about the national debt.
Northeast Ohio cities joining together for Roller Skating with First Responders
First responders from Wickliffe, Richmond Heights and Highland Heights area are coming out to skate with the community at the Roller Skating with First Responders event. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 24, at United Skates of America, located at 30325 Palisades Parkway in Wickliffe.
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will deliver State of the City Address
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the State of the City Address Feb. 6 while showcasing what the city has in store for 2023. Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the address at Euclid City Hall after the council meeting on Feb. 6. Additionally, the Euclid Chamber of Commerce will host...
Euclid Fire Department adds four firefighters; chief shares recruiting challenges
The Euclid Fire Department recently welcomed four new recruits into their ranks, making it a total of 25 additions in the last 22 months. The most recent recruits — Owen Smith, Matthew Hurst, Steven Stokes and Samuel Meaney — took their oaths Jan. 13 at Euclid City Hall.
Geauga Park District has program for those interested in frogs, salamanders
Geauga Park District is having a program for those who want to witness the natural phenomenon of spring breeding behavior of the Wood Frog, Spring Peeper and possible large salamanders as they move into The West Woods’ woodland pools on a warm, rainy night. Text “FROG” to 866-320-2926 to...
