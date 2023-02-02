Read full article on original website
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
Clouds increase this afternoon
Clouds increase this afternoon
Earthquake deaths pass 5,000
Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new "Library of Things" program.
Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville
This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
Cemetery fee forgiven after 40-year-old typo led widow to believe to had paid
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out. A fee was charged that she believed had been paid nearly 40 years ago. The cemetery has now refunded the fee and explained what happened.
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee
Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
Tennessee suspends 2 EMT licenses in Nichols’ death
A Tennessee board has suspended the emergency management technician licenses of two former Memphis Fire Department employees for failing to render critical care to Tyre Nichols. (Feb. 3)
Tennessee could get a 'mesonet' soon, making it easier to forecast tornadoes, landslides and floods
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A “do not drive” warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand. According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda’s recall. The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from...
Roads, parks, tax breaks: A look at Tenn. Gov. Lee’s budget
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a $55.6 billion state budget proposal stocked with cash for roads, state parks, tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay boosts and more.
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
