Tennessee State

WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Clouds increase this afternoon

Clouds increase this afternoon
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Earthquake deaths pass 5,000

Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new "Library of Things" program. Earthquake deaths pass 5,000
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.

Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family's story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Video and Broadcasting AD retires from University of Tennessee

Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee, working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. From student to a media specialist, to the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting, he worked his way up to the top of Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I

Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A “do not drive” warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand. According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda’s recall. The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You've been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you've been smelling them -- skunks!.
NASHVILLE, TN

