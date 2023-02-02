ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral ground owl predicts 6 more weeks of winter

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Southwest Florida’s local spin on Groundhog Day attracted more than 100 onlookers to Pelican Baseball Complex as Athene the ground owl saw her shadow calling for six more weeks of winter. At least winter by Florida standards.

The annual event organized by the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife works to highlight the species and the contribution they make to the city in numerous burrows across the city.

“It means economic dollars for the city of Cape Coral,” event organizer Pascha Donaldson told NBC2. “Literally, people from all over the world come to photograph our burrowing owls.”

The photogenic birds known for their bright eyes and compact size offer a natural pest service feasting on a diet of insects, small rodents and snakes.

Unfortunately, that can pose a problem to the population as poisons and pesticides used against critters the birds eat become part of the food chain, eventually reaching the birds through predation.

Burrowing owls also face headwinds when finding safe places to live. Rapid urban expansion in central and south Florida, along with natural disasters like Hurricane Ian, have taken a toll on the species population in recent years.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, burrowing owls are active in the daytime, unlike most owls which are normally busiest at night.

To learn more about starting a burrow on your property or adopting a burrow in our community, you can click here.

NBC2 Fort Myers

