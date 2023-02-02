Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick
Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Olive “Clara” Weymour
Olive “Clara” Weymour, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. Clara was born the daughter of Eddie and Alma (Cox) Wymore on September 2, 1945, in Unionville, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara and her younger brother Melvin, who was eventually adopted, were institutionalized when Clara was 4. From that meager start, she moved to a group home and for the past several years, Clara maintained her own apartment. Over the years she worked at Sperry Nursing Home and Hope Haven Industries. She may have started way behind but never lost her inner spark. A spark that helped her fit in when fitting in was acquired and grew when she could. Clara ended up becoming the best member of society she knew how to be.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
kttn.com
Obituary: Melissa Dyer
Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen
Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO. Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen. Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol jails man from Coffey without bond
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of Coffey has been jailed without bond following his arrest Monday afternoon in Harrison County. Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Tarango of Coffey has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, and false impersonation. Tarango also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
kttn.com
Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kttn.com
One injured in crash on rural Adair County road; patrol accuses one of the drivers of DWI
A northeast Missouri accident on Sunday afternoon injured one person. Forty-four-year-old William Pflum of Gibbs, Missouri received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened on Adair County Route V. at Sweet Pea Lane as the truck, driven by 76-year-old Virgil...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to out of control trash fire that burned 40 acres
Crews and equipment from the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a brush fire that officials said, began when trash was being burned and got out of control. Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to 11309 LIV Road 2315 near Chillicothe, with a brush truck and two personnel initially responding to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed the out-of-control fire had burned approximately 20 acres. A brush truck had to gain access from Highway 190 and LIV Road 2313. Additional personnel and equipment were requested. Crews attacked the grass fire from multiple angles with the use of leaf blowers and water.
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to distribute free Narcan kits to Livingston County Residents
As part of ongoing efforts to address the opioid misuse epidemic locally, Livingston County Health Center has announced the availability of Narcan (naloxone) kits at their office, located at 800 Adam Drive in Chillicothe. The Health Center is participating in a grant through the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at...
kttn.com
Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approve resident requests at Monday meeting
The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approved requests at hearings on February 6th. Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone reports the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments. The building is at 1805 East 16th Street. Barone notes the building will have to be rebuilt to 2015 codes, and the matter will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. David Blackburn attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the conditional use permit.
kttn.com
Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 Pinewood Derby winners announced
Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 held its Pinewood Derby Sunday at the activities building of the First Christian Church. Michael Shuler was announced as the overall winner of the Pinewood Derby as his entry had the fastest time. The “Best of Show” award went to Lucas Lorenz. Sunday’s...
kttn.com
Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board announce recipients of funding
The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Board has announced the local entities receiving a portion of tax money. Board Secretary Diana Hoppe reports that organizations submit Request for Funding Applications each year. The board of directors then decides which entities to approve and what percentage of funding they will receive. Money comes from a local voter-approved property tax of up to five cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold work session
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will meet Monday night, February 13 for what Superintendent Daniel Gott calls a work session. He said no action will occur. The public announcement is that the board will be together from 5:30 until approximately 8 pm Monday, February 13th at the R-9 district office on Normal Street in Trenton.
kttn.com
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to trash fire that burned 20 acres
Kenny Roberts, Chief of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports trash being burned spread into bottom ground and burned approximately 20 acres of a field in northwest Grundy County. The location was on the Ronnie McClure property north of Brimson where Roberts said trash was being burned and...
Comments / 0