AOC Delivers BLISTERING Speech Against Omar’s Ouster, Slams Notepad: ‘This Is About Targeting Women of Color!’

Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Joe Rogan Defends Ilhan Omar By Pushing Anti-Semitic Trope: ‘The Idea That Jewish People Are Not Into Money Is Ridiculous’
Joe Rogan defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) against criticism that her comments about Israel were anti-Semitic — by essentially undersigning the trope she was denounced for peddling. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which aired last week, the eponymous host held a wide-ranging conversation with Krystal Ball...
Brutal NY Times Profile of Kamala Harris Questions Her ‘Political Liability’ for Biden 2024: ‘She Has Not Distinguished Herself’
A New York Times profile of Vice President Kamala Harris painted her political future as murky at best as she reportedly struggles to gain the confidence of fellow Democrats. A number of Democrats speaking to the outlet anonymously cast doubt on Harris being a potential 2024 presidential nominee and said she’d failed to define her role in the administration.
‘They’re Nuts!’ Biden TORCHES ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ In Rowdy Speech To Democrats in Philly
President Joe Biden went off on “Extreme MAGA Republicans” over their economic plans, calling them “nuts” for some of their proposals in a speech to a rowdy crowd in Philadelphia. When Vice President Kamala Harris introduced the president at the 2023 DNC Winter Meeting on Friday,...
Rick Scott Ratchets Up Tensions with McConnell After Committee Removal, Accuses Him of ‘Caving’ to Democrats
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell removed him from the Commerce Committee. Scott’s ouster is widely regarded as retaliation after he unsuccessfully challenged the Kentuckian for the top leadership spot in the Senate Republican conference. McConnell, who defeated Scott by a vote of 37 to 10 in November, also removed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from the committee after he nominated Scott for the position.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Ted Cruz Predicts Biden Won’t Run, Speculates Top Democrats Are Behind Unflattering Coverage of Kamala Harris: ‘Knives Are Coming’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country. President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to...
Boebert Gives Political Sermon Suggesting God Used Her to Stand Up to Demons Including ‘A Speaker of the House’
Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) jested while addressing a conference at a Dallas church over the weekend that God compelled her to stand up against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker – suggesting along the way that he is a “demon.”. “Ladies, I know...
Brian Kilmeade Complains ‘Half the Country Will Be Totally Enraged’ By Biden Calling Out ‘MAGA Republicans’ at SOTU
Brian Kilmeade reacted negatively when a Fox News voter panelist suggested it would be a good thing for President Joe Biden to talk about MAGA Republicans in his State of the Union address. Fox & Friends aired Kilmeade on Tuesday as he spoke with the panel about what they expect...
Freshman Democrat Takes On ‘Open Border’ Criticism, Pushes Law Enforcement on Whether or Not They Just ‘Allow Everyone to Come In’
Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) used his time during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on border security Tuesday to ask top border officials whether or not they did in fact change their policies and enforcement tactics when President Joe Biden took office. Both Chief Border Patrol Agents John Modlin...
GOP-Led ‘Weaponization’ of Govt. Investigations Seen As ‘Just An Attempt to Score Political Points’ By Majority of Americans: POLL
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found most Americans do not believe the GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is anything more than a political stunt. The poll of just over 1,000 U.S. adults asked, “The Republicans in Congress plan to investigate claims that federal...
Tucker Carlson Complains Biden Is Appointing Too Many Non-Whites to Federal Courts: ‘Race-Based Hiring’
Tucker Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for appointing a demographically disproportionate number of non-White judges to the federal bench. “So the point of diversity, equity, and inclusion – as you’ve often heard – is to wind up with a leadership class that ‘looks like America,'” he told viewers on Monday night.
Twitter Freezes Republican Senator’s Account Over Hunting Photo, Replaces Every Tweet With Violation Message
Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana has had his Twitter account “frozen” and his tweets replaced with a message about the “Sensitive media policy” for his profile image that featured a hunting photo. The hashtag #FreeSteveDaines trended overnight on Twitter as users shared screenshots of the...
WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN
Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had. Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.
