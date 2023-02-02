ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AOC Delivers BLISTERING Speech Against Omar’s Ouster, Slams Notepad: ‘This Is About Targeting Women of Color!’

By Michael Luciano
Mediaite
Mediaite
 4 days ago
Mediaite

Brutal NY Times Profile of Kamala Harris Questions Her ‘Political Liability’ for Biden 2024: ‘She Has Not Distinguished Herself’

A New York Times profile of Vice President Kamala Harris painted her political future as murky at best as she reportedly struggles to gain the confidence of fellow Democrats. A number of Democrats speaking to the outlet anonymously cast doubt on Harris being a potential 2024 presidential nominee and said she’d failed to define her role in the administration.
Mediaite

Rick Scott Ratchets Up Tensions with McConnell After Committee Removal, Accuses Him of ‘Caving’ to Democrats

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell removed him from the Commerce Committee. Scott’s ouster is widely regarded as retaliation after he unsuccessfully challenged the Kentuckian for the top leadership spot in the Senate Republican conference. McConnell, who defeated Scott by a vote of 37 to 10 in November, also removed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from the committee after he nominated Scott for the position.
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Mediaite

GOP-Led ‘Weaponization’ of Govt. Investigations Seen As ‘Just An Attempt to Score Political Points’ By Majority of Americans: POLL

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found most Americans do not believe the GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is anything more than a political stunt. The poll of just over 1,000 U.S. adults asked, “The Republicans in Congress plan to investigate claims that federal...
Mediaite

WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question

President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Mediaite

Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Mediaite

Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN

Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had. Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.
Mediaite

Mediaite

