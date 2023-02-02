Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Records: Suspected scammer allegedly had over 40 gift cards in purse when caught in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman has been recently booked into jail on suspicion of carrying out a scam at several stores that allegedly netted her hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and merchandise. Alexandrea Gallegos, 39, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Phoenix after investigators say they connected her...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids taken by father
Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Phoenix police using cameras to keep...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Phoenix police using cameras to keep track of downtown activity
Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Arizona sex workers, advocates calling for...
AZFamily
Man accused of intentionally running over 2 people in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on the city’s north side Monday morning. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries, but an updated status on their condition has not yet been released.
AZFamily
Body found at Dobson Ranch Lake in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Mesa are investigating after reports of a body found floating at a popular lake early Tuesday morning. Initially, reports came in of a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake, near the area of Dobson and Baseline around 5:15 a.m. However, police and firefighters say that an employee at the golf course had reported seeing a body in the water but was too far away to be certain. When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water. Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that their efforts have turned into a recovery mission. At this time, crews are working to deploy a raft to recover the body.
AZFamily
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
AZFamily
2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
'Within an hour I was broke': Scammer steals thousands from Valley retired woman using her phone
PHOENIX — In the middle of her living room, a Phoenix woman watched as a scammer took thousands of dollars from her bank account. "They were like Christmas shopping," Joyce Corrales told 12News. It was last week when Corrales said she received a call from her stepdaughter asking Corrales...
ABC 15 News
Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity
Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed at central Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in central Phoenix on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man is detained. The victim died at the scene. Detectives are on the scene gathering clues.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after being hit by a car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has been rushed to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found a child with serious injuries. Police say the vehicle stayed on the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by 2 cars in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being hit by two cars in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Montez Reid. According to Phoenix police, Reid was trying to street mid-block at 7th Street at Polk, just north of Van Buren, around 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car. He was then hit by another car driving south. Reid was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and died a short time later. Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and extensive traffic blockades in the area.
AZFamily
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
AZFamily
Tempe dispensary gearing up for high number of tourists
Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl. Arizona sex workers, advocates calling for sex work to be...
AZFamily
Police identify woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is dead after a shooting at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night. She’s since been identified as 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton. Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road and arrived...
AZFamily
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
