The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833CJ CoombsCarrollton, MO
CHARLES “CHARLIE” TRYBAN
Charles M. “Charlie” Tryban, 88, of Marshall, MO, longtime City Administrator, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at The Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice, payable to Charles D. Tryban, which will be for a memorial at Indian Foothills Golf Course, one of Charlie’s favorite places. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
BELLENDA LEE LAUGHLIN
Bellenda Lee Laughlin, 50, of rural Marshall, MO, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Warrensburg, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Marshall with Rev. Pam Sebastian officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or A.S.P.C.A. in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CAROLYN AUER
Carolyn Auer, 77, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at The Living Center in Marshall. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, north of Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ILLINOIS MAN DROWNS IN POND AT FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES IN WARRENSBURG
An Illinois man drowned in a pond at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Warrensburg on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois drove his vehicle into the pond, exited and attempted to swim to shore. Taylor became immersed and drowned in the incident.
MICHAEL DEAN BREDEHOEFT
Michael Dean Bredehoeft, 78, of Alma, MO passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOMECOMING COMMITTEE TO HOLD TWO SERVICE EVENTS IN FEBRUARY
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Homecoming Committee will be holding two events in its ‘Paint the Town Blue’ 2023 Homecoming celebration the week of February 21-25, 2023. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, SFCC will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive...
MARSHALL POLICE CHIEF GIVES UPDATE ON GRANTS RECEIVED FOR COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT TO MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL
Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell gave an update on grants received during the past year for upgrades on radios and laptops for the Marshall Police Department (MPD) during the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. According to Chief Donnell, MPD received $90,000 for the upgrades. The cost...
CITY OF MARSHALL ANNOUNCES ROUTINE MAINTENANCE ON STORM SIRENS
The City of Marshall has announced routine maintenance on storm sirens on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday February 8. Citizens are advised that sirens may sound off for short intervals throughout the maintenance period.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READINGS FOR MATERIAL AND WORK ON CITY STREETS
The Marshall City Council heard first readings involving ordinances for the purchase of material and work to improve city streets during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. The first ordinance discussed at the meeting involved the purchase of paving fabric from Vance Brothers, Inc. The bid for the paving...
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SELECTED TO ALL-DISTRICT BAND AND ORCHESTRA
The West-Central Missouri Music Educators District recently featured performances of the All-District Bands at the University of Central Missouri in Hendricks Hall and the All-District Orchestra at State Fair Community College in the Stauffacher Center. The West-Central District consists of 70 schools in the area. Several students from Marshall High...
SALISBURY HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH AND DEBATE PARTICIPATE IN SEVERAL COMPETITIONS
The Salisbury High School Speech and Debate team recently competed in the Warrensburg Invitational on January 21, 2023. The team had Briana Ponder placing third in Champion Poetry and Davis Conway placing third in Humorous Interpretation. The following week, the team attended the JC Capital Classic where Briana Ponder broke...
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BILL ACCEPTING SEWER AND WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PHASE ONE OF FOX HOLLOW DEVELOPMENT
The Boonville City Council approved a bill accepting the sewer and water infrastructure for Phase One of the Fox Hollow Development during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Development in Phase One has yet to begin. City Administrator Kate Fjell gave an update on the bill. In other news...
