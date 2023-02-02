Eugene and Marjorie Brown of Fleming are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023. They were married in St. Francis, Kansas in 1946, shortly after Gene’s return from WW II. They reside in Fleming and are enjoying their home, each other and family. Each year, they are more and more grateful for their community that is so caring, their friends and neighbors. They have two children, Peggy Brown-Baxter from California and Randy Brown from Nebraska. They have eight grandchildren (2 deceased) and ten great-grandchildren.

FLEMING, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO