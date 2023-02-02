ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot dead inside vehicle at his home days after he was reported missing

HOUSTON - Houston police report a missing man in a deadly shooting has been found dead. According to officials, James Gerald Martin III, 37, was found dead on Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. This comes after another man, now identified as 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal was found fatally shot in Martin's residence in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 8:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase

HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured. It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 after their ATV was stuck in the mud, ran out of fuel

CROSBY, Texas - A search is underway for three missing young men last seen at an off-road park in east Harris County after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel. Details are limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of four people were at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby sometime Saturday night. At some point, their ATV became stuck in the mud after running out of fuel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston

Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX
fox26houston.com

Immersive Gamebox to open new location in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Houston's videogame enthusiasts are in for a treat this month when a new interactive gaming experience and arcade venue will open up a new location in downtown!. location in The Woodlands, becoming one of dozens of spots in North America and the first one in the Houston-area, but now will be part of The Highlight at Houston Center in the 1200 block of McKinney St.
HOUSTON, TX

