fox26houston.com
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
fox26houston.com
Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
fox26houston.com
Missing Houston boy Carlos Lugo, 14, found dead in field on Firnat Street
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston has been found shot to death, police say. According to the missing persons report, Carlos Lugo had been missing since Jan. 23, and he had last been seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. On Saturday, a week and...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare destroyed during tornado, reopens at church temporarily
DEER PARK, TX - Monday marked the start of a new chapter for more than 90 kids at the Joyful Kids Learning Center in Deer Park, as they returned to daycare for the first time in two weeks. WHAT HAPPENED? Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado as EF3. On...
fox26houston.com
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot dead inside vehicle at his home days after he was reported missing
HOUSTON - Houston police report a missing man in a deadly shooting has been found dead. According to officials, James Gerald Martin III, 37, was found dead on Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. This comes after another man, now identified as 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal was found fatally shot in Martin's residence in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 8:30 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, later taken to hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One driver was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County on Monday afternoon. According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said around 4:30 p.m. deputies located a stolen vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, in the 900 block of Cypress Station.
fox26houston.com
Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
fox26houston.com
45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half
HOUSTON - A jury convicted Brian Tatum of two counts of murder. His sentence was supposed to be decided by a judge, but that changed when both sides agreed to 50 years. "That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," said Augustina Vasquez.
fox26houston.com
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter. 28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his...
fox26houston.com
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
fox26houston.com
3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured. It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 after their ATV was stuck in the mud, ran out of fuel
CROSBY, Texas - A search is underway for three missing young men last seen at an off-road park in east Harris County after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel. Details are limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of four people were at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby sometime Saturday night. At some point, their ATV became stuck in the mud after running out of fuel.
fox26houston.com
Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston
Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
fox26houston.com
Immersive Gamebox to open new location in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Houston's videogame enthusiasts are in for a treat this month when a new interactive gaming experience and arcade venue will open up a new location in downtown!. location in The Woodlands, becoming one of dozens of spots in North America and the first one in the Houston-area, but now will be part of The Highlight at Houston Center in the 1200 block of McKinney St.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old killed after gaining access to gun, looking at safe gun ownership
A 3-year-old child was killed in Wharton after accidentally shooting himself with his mother's gun. It's a horror for parents and is frustrating for local firearms instructors. FOX 26's Shelby Rose looks at the steps to safely owning a gun.
fox26houston.com
Renewed calls for Houston man's release from Chinese prison after more than 10 years
There are new calls for the release of Texas Mark Swidan who is held as a prisoner in China after being 'wrongfully detained' in 2012. FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff spoke with Swidan's mother who continues to hope for his release.
fox26houston.com
Valentine's Day 2023: Where you can buy flowers in Houston for that special someone
HOUSTON - Valentine's Day is almost here and showing that special someone you love with a bouquet of flowers is always a classy decision!. In Houston, there are several locations where you can buy flowers and even get them delivered to that special person in your life, whether that's your significant other, mom, or even yourself!
