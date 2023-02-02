Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
fox26houston.com
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
fox26houston.com
3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured. It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
fox26houston.com
Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
Body found in ditch on Webercrest Road in southeast Houston, police say
It is unclear how long the body was in the ditch or if foul play was involved. Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.
fox26houston.com
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter. 28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his...
fox26houston.com
Missing Houston boy Carlos Lugo, 14, found dead in field on Firnat Street
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston has been found shot to death, police say. According to the missing persons report, Carlos Lugo had been missing since Jan. 23, and he had last been seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. On Saturday, a week and...
fox26houston.com
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
texasbreaking.com
Police report 4 shootings at an apartment complex in Texas City
According to the police, a shooting occurred Wednesday night in an apartment complex in Texas City, injuring four persons. The authorities reported that it occurred about 6:30 p.m. in an apartment building next to Century Boulevard, off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Two women and a man were discovered at...
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
KTRE
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic. The deputies located...
KHOU
Mother broken after 14-year-old son found shot to death on dead-end road in north Houston
Carlos Lugo's mother was hoping her 14-year-old son would be found alive. Her worst fears came true when his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston.
fox26houston.com
45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half
HOUSTON - A jury convicted Brian Tatum of two counts of murder. His sentence was supposed to be decided by a judge, but that changed when both sides agreed to 50 years. "That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," said Augustina Vasquez.
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
