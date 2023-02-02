ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured. It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase

HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Police report 4 shootings at an apartment complex in Texas City

According to the police, a shooting occurred Wednesday night in an apartment complex in Texas City, injuring four persons. The authorities reported that it occurred about 6:30 p.m. in an apartment building next to Century Boulevard, off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Two women and a man were discovered at...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KTRE

Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic. The deputies located...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

