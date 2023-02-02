Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton has reportedly poached a familiar member of the Saints coaching staff
As a player, broadcaster and assistant coach, Zach Strief has spent his entire professional career in New Orleans — until now, that is. According to an NFL Network report, Strief is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver as the offensive line coach. He'd spent the previous two seasons working as the New Orleans Saints' assistant offensive line coach under Dan Roushar and Doug Marrone.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Old friend Devin Jackson joins 'Bayou Bets' to talk Super Bowl from Philadelphia
"Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, welcomed back an old friend in analyst Devin Jackson to talk about the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson, who is now the sports betting director at the Philadelphia Inquirer, talked about his new role and his...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NOLA.com
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
NOLA.com
A Premier League parlay and a pick-me-up NBA play for Sunday: Best Bets for Feb. 5
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Comments / 0