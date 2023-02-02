ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies
Sean Payton has reportedly poached a familiar member of the Saints coaching staff

As a player, broadcaster and assistant coach, Zach Strief has spent his entire professional career in New Orleans — until now, that is. According to an NFL Network report, Strief is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver as the offensive line coach. He'd spent the previous two seasons working as the New Orleans Saints' assistant offensive line coach under Dan Roushar and Doug Marrone.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
