Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Gaines, former Kentucky women's swimming star, set to attend State of the Union address
Riley Gaines, a former women's swimming star at Kentucky, will be Rep. Lisa McClain's guest of honor at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Virginia high school girls basketball coach fired after impersonating player, 13, during game: reports
Arlisha Boykins, 22, no longer serves as the assistant coach for the Churchland High School’s junior varsity girls basketball team after impersonating a 13-year-old player, reports say.
‘Why Isn’t My Mom Here?’ Family Wants Answers Months After Virginia Mother Disappears
A 25-year-old mother last texted relatives on Sept. 13 to say she planned to travel with her truck-driving friend who died in a horrific crash in North Carolina — but only one body was reportedly found in crash. The loved ones of a missing woman from Virginia’s rural Eastern...
Tyler Doyle missing: Search for South Carolina duck hunter who washed overboard enters 11th day
The frantic search for missing South Carolina duck hunter Tyler Doyle, last seen slipping from his swamped jon boat on Jan. 26, has crossed state lines.
Complex
9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever
Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
Augusta Free Press
New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks
The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mom accused of kidnapping missing Missouri kids found at Florida supermarket pleads not guilty
Kristi Nicole Gilley being held in Alachua County Jail in Florida after her arrest on a parental kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to court documents.
Georgia sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack identified through DNA testing
Georgia sailor John Donald will reportedly be laid to rest this week. He was one of the 429 sailors lost on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
cbs17
Details of Chinese spy balloon shoot-down: Virginia F-22 blasted object with Sidewinder missile just 6 miles off SC coast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An F-22 from an Air Force Base in Virginia was supported by various fuel tankers before it fired a Sidewinder missile and shot down a Chinese spy balloon just over 5 miles off the South Carolina coast Saturday, Pentagon officials said. The shoot-down happened around...
WUSA
More than 60 displaced after condo fire in Virginia
More than 60 people are out of their homes after a huge apartment fire in the middle of the night. Now the Red Cross is helping them out.
shoredailynews.com
State Police launches gaming tip line
RICHMOND – As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form. State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Baltimore power grid attack suspect had 'wish list' of guns, sought to 'completely destroy this whole city'
Sarah Beth Clendaniel, charged with plotting to attack five substations around Baltimore, allegedly told an FBI informant she sought to "completely destroy this whole city."
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
NBC12
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
WDBJ7.com
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0