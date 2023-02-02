Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy

Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
Tom Brady 'definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,' Rob Gronkowski jokes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Rob Gronkowski onto his podcast on Monday before the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patrick Mahomes' father says son 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his son believed that he would be a Chicago Bear back in 2017 on draft night.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Tom Brady says 49ers’ quarterback injuries left San Francisco with ‘no chance to compete’ in NFC title game
Tom Brady said Monday the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback woes in the NFC championship game left them "no chance to compete" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bengals player upset after teammate's penalty costs AFC Championship: 'Why the f--- you touch the quarterback'
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt didn't hold back his thoughts on his teammates' horrible mistake that led to the Chiefs' game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals reason for wiping spit on Patrick Mahomes' jersey: 'Crazy that they caught me'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was caught red-handed during Saturday's divisional round game against the Jaguars wiping spit on the back of Patrick Mahomes' jersey.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
