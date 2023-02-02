Read full article on original website
7 Things You'll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
See If You Agree To These
OnlyInYourState
7 Quirky Facts About North Dakota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Hey, so, heads up: if you ever find yourself involved in a completely bizarre situation in which you must immediately answer questions about North Dakota or face some kind of dire punishment, it’s cool – we got you. In this totally realistic, not-at-all-unlikely-to-happen made-up scenario, you might be asked to fire off seven fun facts about North Dakota that don’t sound real, but they are. Again – don’t worry. We got you. If these aren’t some truly fun facts, well, we don’t know what counts then:
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
Booking.com reviewed over 240 million verified customer reviews to compile their top 10 list.
Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
To People From Out Of State -What's Your Impressions Of ND?
Some People Still Feel The Movie "Fargo" Made North Dakotans Look Stupid
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
KFYR-TV
5th-largest Powerball drawing Monday night; jackpot at $747M
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the lottery jackpot is on the rise across the United States, there seems to be an increase in the sale of tickets. Players are not only looking to win, but to win big with recent payouts. This is especially true with the fifth-largest Powerball drawing Monday night.
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
City In North Dakota Seeks To Bock Project By Chinese Company Near Vital US Air Force Base
Over much of the past few days, Americans have watched and wondered what the Chinese were doing in the sky above. An incident in North Dakota indicates Americans should pay closer attention to what China is doing on the ground, The U.S. Air Force is
keyzradio.com
You Won’t Believe What Word North Dakota Misspells The Most
Spelling is not everyone's cup of tea. Writing is not for everyone either. When Townsquare Media took over, they now require us to write content daily. I am a decent speller, but not the best writer. Grammarly, Google, and smarter people in the office have made things way easier for...
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
Who has gobbled up the most land in the Peace Garden State? (PHOTOS)
kiowacountypress.net
Regulatory, tribal impacts hang over North Dakota's corporate farming debate
(Prairie News Service) North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big...
valleynewslive.com
‘Very best in what humanity has to offer’: Giving Hearts Day is right around the corner
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From it’s humble beginnings to millions of dollars being raised, Giving Hearts Day is back once again. With the day right around the corner, leadership with GHD are looking back on their start 15 years ago. “Just brining out the very, very best...
Times-Online
ND Outdoors: Why not become a hunter ed instructor?
If you’ve ever wondered why a hunter education class isn’t offered in your town or why the dates and times weren’t to your preference, the answer and fix are straightforward. First, all hunter education classes in North Dakota are taught by volunteer instructors. These volunteers likely spend...
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Head-scratching laws in North Dakota! (PHOTOS)
96.5 The Walleye
