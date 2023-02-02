Read full article on original website
Suspect in Brooklyn shooting of NYPD officer arrested: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, police said Tuesday. NYPD officials held a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition. Randy […]
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictments in UWS Attempted Murder of NYPD Officer, Attempted Armed Robbery of Father and Toddler
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of MARK MCFADDEN, 53, OLIVER RICHARDSON, 50 and JOSEPH GALLISHAW, 50, for an attempted armed robbery on the Upper West Side at 75th Street and Central Park West that led to a police chase in Riverside Park. The chase ended with MCFADDEN shooting at responding officers. MCFADDEN is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Police Officer, among other charges. All three defendants are charged with Attempted Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.[1]
Man, 20, fatally gunned down in Brooklyn; no arrests
A 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in front of a Brooklyn home Monday night, police said.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school
Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said. The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
Man survives being shot twice in Queens; shooter at large
A 29-year-old man survived being shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.
Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush, Brooklyn with gunshot wounds to head
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday. Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m. They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head. […] Click here to view...
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
