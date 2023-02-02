Read full article on original website
Crystal Engle
5d ago
Green Energy uses more energy and does terrible things to the environmental. Look at what is happening to the whales
Reply(1)
3
Related
NPR
State of the Union will give Biden a chance to reset the White House agenda
Tonight, President Biden stands before Congress. He performs his constitutional duty to update lawmakers on the State of the Union. And the cameras at the back of the chamber mean the event will be seen by more voters than any other speech he gives this year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
NPR
A preview of the economic backdrop for this year's State of the Union address
President Biden's State of the Union address tonight will likely cover a lot of ground - the suspected Chinese spy balloon, the war in Ukraine, the epidemic of gun violence. But what might the president have to say about the state of the American economy? For that, we turn, as we often do, to David Wessel. He's director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution. David, welcome.
NPR
Morning news brief
Emergency workers search for earthquake survivors in Turkey, President Biden tonight gives his State of the Union address and Ohio averts a catastrophe after chemical-filled train cars derailed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Most are still standing...
NPR
The State of the Union will showcase the state of the Biden-McCarthy relationship
When President Biden delivers his State of the Union 2023 address Tuesday evening, he'll have a new person peering over his left shoulder: Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a new era of divided government, the two men will be forced to forge deals on a wide range of issues...
NPR
South Africa's power grid is collapsing and outages are disrupting the economy
South Africa's economy is not so good at all because its power grid is collapsing. The president there is considering declaring a national state of disaster. Mpho Lakaje reports from Soweto, the famous township of Johannesburg. MPHO LAKAJE, BYLINE: Mohato Mokoka is racing against the clock, rushing to produce as...
NPR
What we can learn about a Chinese balloon now that the U.S. has shot it down
Sometime soon, the U.S. military may tell us what they found aboard a Chinese balloon. What the U.S. called a surveillance craft over U.S. territory and China called an errant weather balloon went down over the weekend. A U.S. fighter jet punctured it with a missile, and it fell into the Atlantic. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Dennis Blair served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, and he's on the line. Admiral, welcome back.
NPR
Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week
Some of Hong Kong's most high-profile political activists went on trial Monday. The 16 defendants could face up to life in prison if convicted under the controversial national security law. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week. Sixteen of the city's most...
NPR
This wasn't the first Chinese balloon over the U.S. Why were the others ignored?
Given the hullabaloo over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this never happened before. But it has. At least four other times in recent years. According to U.S. officials, Chinese balloons crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the Trump administration and at least one other time earlier in the Biden administration.
NPR
When the seas rise in Senegal, so do the fortunes of far-right parties in Europe
By Ari Shapiro, Ayen Bior, Noah Caldwell, Miguel Macias, Matt Ozug, Patrick Wood, Ricci Shryock, Peter DiCampo, Daniel Wood, Alyson Hurt, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Nick Underwood, Ashley Ahn, Jacob Fenton, Kaitlyn Radde. When the seas rise in Senegal, so do the fortunes of far-right political parties in Europe. This is...
NPR
Earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria: Buildings collapsed for hundreds of miles
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic). Afterward, people felt multiple aftershocks, including one that nearly equaled the force of the original quake. Across southern Turkey and northern Syria, the reported death toll has climbed above 1,000. MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us now from Lebanon. Ruth, did you feel those earthquakes where...
NPR
Earthquake hits areas of Syria already devastated by the country's civil war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ammar Samo, a volunteer with White Helmets, which has been pulling victims out buildings destroyed by the war, about rescue efforts in northwestern Syria after the quake. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org...
NPR
Where U.S.-China relations stand after suspected spy balloon was shot down
Well, for more context, we're going to be joined now by Jessica Chen Weiss, a professor of China and Asia-Pacific studies at Cornell University. She's also a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. State Department. Welcome. JESSICA CHEN WEISS: Thanks so much for having me. CHANG: So what do...
NPR
It's been a year since the biggest debacle at the Beijing Winter Olympics
It's a not-so-happy Olympic anniversary today. A year ago, Russia won the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Games, powered by teenage phenom Kamila Valieva. But her subsequent positive drug test marred the games and left the team results in limbo. Valieva's case remains unresolved. And the Olympic athletes, including second place finishers from the U.S. team, still don't have their medals. NPR's Tom Goldman reports.
NPR
The U.S. has detected 4 other recent spy balloons. Why didn't we hear about them?
Given the hullabaloo over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this never happened before. But it has. At least four times in recent years. Given the commotion over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this has never happened before, but it has, at least four other times in recent years. So why didn't we hear about it? NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre has been looking into that. Hi, Greg.
NPR
Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to András Rácz of the German Council on Foreign Relations, about the Russian-allied paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which is operating in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The first year of Russia's war in Ukraine revealed a lot about the invaders military. It exposed many Russian...
Comments / 5