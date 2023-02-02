2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, live stream, channel, time, events, how to watch

The NFL's all-star showdown, the Pro Bowl Games, is set to make its debut on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The NFL's all-star showdown, the Pro Bowl Games, is set to make its debut on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Pro Bowl Games will feature a new look, with five skills challenges, including the highly anticipated best catch competition. This year's best catch competition will be led by top vote-getter Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, one of seven Pro Bowlers from the Vikings, and will also feature Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.

The NFC squad will face off against the AFC squad in eight skills challenges, with each challenge earning points for the winning conference.

The skills challenges will culminate with flag football games on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN, featuring each skill position Pro Bowler. The flag football games will determine the final score and crown the conference champion.

2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

When: Thursday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL Pro Bowl & Super Bowl LVII

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.