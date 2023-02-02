Urgent care clinic opens in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Thursday that the hospital system has opened a new urgent care clinic in Marion.

A release states that the Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Marion is the only urgent care clinic in Smyth County. The clinic can be found on the Smyth County Community Hospital campus at 245 Medical Park Drive.

The clinic will be open to patients from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

According to Ballad, the urgent care is fully staffed to treat patients of all ages. Ailments that can be treated include minor injuries and illnesses like the cold and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, sprains and small fractures.

“This urgent care is fully equipped to bring a great service to the community, and our hardworking and talented clinicians are going above and beyond to deliver the best possible care to Smyth County and surrounding areas,” Mark Patterson, MD, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates, said in the release. “Opening this urgent care center is a significant step into expanding healthcare access in Smyth County and Southwest Virginia.”

The release states that the clinic will also offer virtual visit options.

