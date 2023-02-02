Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting puts focus on Nebraska gun laws, mental health
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him multiple times. But because...
thereader.com
The Downward Spiral: How Omaha’s Criminal and Mental Health Systems Break Down — And Ways We Could Fix Them
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the second installment in a series from The Reader about how Omaha’s mental health and criminal justice systems fail some of our most vulnerable community members — and ways we could make them better.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Monday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday;...
WOWT
Omaha Public Library starting new public survey
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
WOWT
Staff member at Nebraska prison allegedly assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
WOWT
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
WOWT
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
1011now.com
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
KETV.com
Omaha behavioral health group talks treatment for troubled teens
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Investigates reported on a 15-year-old boy accused of trying to light women on fire outside Westroads mall — he's charged as a juvenile, so we're not releasing his name. Court records show he'd spent the better part of a year getting help for his...
