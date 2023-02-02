Read full article on original website
Search for missing Detroit mother continues more than 10 years after her disappearance
(CBS DETROIT) - The search to find a Detroit mother continues a decade after she was last seen.It's a story that's often told with an unknown ending. Someone goes missing, and it's like they vanished in thin air, leaving the people they love in agony, the agony of not knowing."Today marks 10 years and six months," said Minister Malik Shabazz, who organized the search. "That's a long time not to know where your child is."Shabazz has been leading the search to find clues to Tamala Wells' disappearance."We don't believe there are cold cases," Shabazz said."We believe there are cases that...
fox2detroit.com
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Detroit for 3 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing. Christian White was last seen Jan. 15. He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man murdered inside vehicle in Detroit 4 months ago
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder is still unsolved after a man was found shot multiple times in Detroit last fall. Michael Moore's body was found in his vehicle in the 20000 block of Orleans near E. Winchester, south of Eight Mile, at 3:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022. Crime Stoppers...
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
fox2detroit.com
Family member in custody in connection with deadly fire that left 6-year-old dead
A 6-year-old boy is dead after a fire tore through a west Detroit home he was staying in. Police have taken a family member of the boy into custody in connection with the house fire.
Hazardous hole in Detroit street leads to crashes caught on camera
Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer.
6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 fires on Detroit's west side
A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit church in need after 2 furnaces stop working
Both furnaces at Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit need replacing. With a price tag of $11,000 each, the church can't afford to do it.
Fire burns through Detroit home, killing 7-year-old boy
A fierce fire engulfed a home on Detroit’s west side Sunday afternoon, claiming the life of a seven-year-old child. Neighbors a block away smelled burning plastic and called 911 once they saw smoke.
fox2detroit.com
Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway
A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
fox2detroit.com
81-year-old man dies ice boating on Pontiac Lake
Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX 2 spoke with said the incident is sad on so many levels — an 81-year-old husband and father lost his life on a lake doing what he loved.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
