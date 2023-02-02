ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

4d ago

That's so 😭 sad. Rest in peace 💔I knew that would fined them. This world is full of such evil.

CBS Detroit

Search for missing Detroit mother continues more than 10 years after her disappearance

(CBS DETROIT) - The search to find a Detroit mother continues a decade after she was last seen.It's a story that's often told with an unknown ending. Someone goes missing, and it's like they vanished in thin air, leaving the people they love in agony, the agony of not knowing."Today marks 10 years and six months," said Minister Malik Shabazz, who organized the search. "That's a long time not to know where your child is."Shabazz has been leading the search to find clues to Tamala Wells' disappearance."We don't believe there are cold cases," Shabazz said."We believe there are cases that...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
PONTIAC, MI
1077 WRKR

Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway

A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

81-year-old man dies ice boating on Pontiac Lake

Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX 2 spoke with said the incident is sad on so many levels — an 81-year-old husband and father lost his life on a lake doing what he loved.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy