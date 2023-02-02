Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
erienewsnow.com
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Black plume over East Palestine visible from radar
The scheduled release of toxic chemicals from several derailed train cars created a thick, black plume that could be seen from weather radar.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Drone video: Fiery explosion over NE Ohio train derailment
Drone FOX video shows a fiery explosion during the controlled release of hazardous chemicals from derailed train cars in East Palestine Monday evening.
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
Local groups offering helping hands for animals displaced by train derailment
More people are being forced out of East Palestine as the situation worsens. As many pet owners are now scrambling to figure out where to bring their pets, two local farms in Ohio are helping out.
WFMJ.com
Denny's reopening Austintown location
After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
Derailed Train In Northeast Ohio Threatens 'Catastrophic' Explosion
Residents have been ordered to evacuate.
