Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Bernie Gunter, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernie Gunter, 89 of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Hospice House in Boardman surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Pineville, West Virginia, son of Clayton and Lulu (Halsey) Gunter. He grew up in Mullensville, West Virginia on the Guyandotte River.
CANFIELD, OH
erienewsnow.com

The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
27 First News

Carole Marie Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Marie Barnett, 77 of Henderson, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a rare neurologic disorder. Carole was born on September 25, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the youngest daughter to the late John and Ann...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Juanita B. Hardway, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita B. Hardway, of Kinsman, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, while a patient at the Windsor House of Champion, following a period of declining health. She was 90. Juanita was born October 1, 1932, in Monongah, West Virginia, a daughter to Samuel...
KINSMAN, OH
27 First News

Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

When it’s time to get your windows replaced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – How old do windows have to be before it’s time to replace them?. Rich Begalla is the owner and operator of Window Depot of Youngstown. He says windows have a decent life span, but not as long as one may think. “The average expectancy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Erwin “Jake” Bowmaster, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erwin Jacob Bowmaster, 84, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, Ohio. Erwin, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born July 11, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late William and Catherine...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Denny's reopening Austintown location

After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tyler Estep, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly. He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio. Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.
MASURY, OH

