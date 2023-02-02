ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattville Junior High School student found with gun on campus

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville Junior High School student was found with a gun on campus Thursday afternoon.

The gun was found about 2:30 p.m. when another student reported the situation, said Superintendent Tim Tidmore. No one was injured.

"The student showed the gun to the other student just as school was about to be let out," Tidmore said. "The other student reported it. So, that part worked. We stress, 'See something, say something."

The school resource officer found the handgun, Police Chief Mark Thompson said. The handgun was tucked in the student's waistband.

"At this time we do not feel the student brought the gun to school to threaten or target anyone," the chief said.

This marks the second gun incident on a Prattville campus in about three weeks. On Jan. 10 a male Prattville High School student was found with a handgun . Another student also reported that incident to authorities.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville Junior High School student found with gun on campus

