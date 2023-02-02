ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

27 Investigates: Former US attorney goes before board of professional conduct

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0fh4_0kahqMGK00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbus Thursday, former Assistant United States Attorney Mark Bennett appeared before a panel of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct.

Bennett has been accused and admitted to sexually harassing an intern while a prosecutor.

Man receives sentence after Columbiana County sex sting arrest

Mark Bennett worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for approximately 14 years before resigning when the allegations surfaced. He’s facing sanctions against his law license, the most severe of which is disbarment.

“I have an insecurity about wanting females to find me attractive, and I would strongly interpret a kind gesture or a nice gesture as someone finding me attractive,” Bennett told the panel.

According to Board of Professional Conduct documents, Bennett touched an intern’s breast, asked her for nude photos and asked what she would be willing to do for him to write her a letter of recommendation. He also discussed his sex life with his wife and other inappropriate actions, according to the documents.

The intern is identified only as J.S. in the proceedings.

Bennett became emotional at one part of the hearing.

“I am heartbroken. I caused J.S. harm. I feel poorly for disrespecting my wife in any way. I also think about my daughter, and I would hate to think she would have to go through something like this,” he said.

Since leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bennett has started counseling. Board of Professional Conduct documents show Bennett has since been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

“Looking back and reading the conduct, in some ways I don’t recognize the person. It’s completely offensive and inappropriate, but I did it,” Bennett said.

Bennett and his attorney declined our request to be interviewed or comment on the proceedings.

The panel will make a recommendation based on Thursday’s proceedings and the disciplinary process will continue from there.

J.S. was stationed in Akron when the harassment occurred but later came to Youngstown to continue her internship and avoid contact with Bennett.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

False quote from Martin Luther King Jr. appears on Columbus police car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon. The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

66K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy