27 Investigates: Former US attorney goes before board of professional conduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbus Thursday, former Assistant United States Attorney Mark Bennett appeared before a panel of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct.

Bennett has been accused and admitted to sexually harassing an intern while a prosecutor.

Mark Bennett worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for approximately 14 years before resigning when the allegations surfaced. He’s facing sanctions against his law license, the most severe of which is disbarment.

“I have an insecurity about wanting females to find me attractive, and I would strongly interpret a kind gesture or a nice gesture as someone finding me attractive,” Bennett told the panel.

According to Board of Professional Conduct documents, Bennett touched an intern’s breast, asked her for nude photos and asked what she would be willing to do for him to write her a letter of recommendation. He also discussed his sex life with his wife and other inappropriate actions, according to the documents.

The intern is identified only as J.S. in the proceedings.

Bennett became emotional at one part of the hearing.

“I am heartbroken. I caused J.S. harm. I feel poorly for disrespecting my wife in any way. I also think about my daughter, and I would hate to think she would have to go through something like this,” he said.

Since leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bennett has started counseling. Board of Professional Conduct documents show Bennett has since been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

“Looking back and reading the conduct, in some ways I don’t recognize the person. It’s completely offensive and inappropriate, but I did it,” Bennett said.

Bennett and his attorney declined our request to be interviewed or comment on the proceedings.

The panel will make a recommendation based on Thursday’s proceedings and the disciplinary process will continue from there.

J.S. was stationed in Akron when the harassment occurred but later came to Youngstown to continue her internship and avoid contact with Bennett.

