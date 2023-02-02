Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Dudley Boyz Reuniting For Icons of Wrestling Fanfest
The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite for a convention appearance in March. D-Von Dudley announced on Monday that he and Bully Ray will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. D-Von announced his exit from WWE in January, where he had...
Various News: Bully Ray Set for Guest Commentary at NWA Nuff Said, Note on Lio Rush vs. Rich Swann, Late Kenny Jay Showcased by The Star Tribune
– NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be serving as the guest commentator for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Tyrus and Matt Cardona this weekend at NWA Nuff said. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. – PWInsider...
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Results 2.3.22
ProSouth Wrestling held their Ascension show on Friday, and the results are online. The show took place in Piedmont, Alabama and you can check out the full results below, per Fightful:. * Shean Christopher defeated Caeden Ooten by DQ. * Christian Pierce defeated Dorian. * Marcus Eriks defeated Ty Sutton.
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below. *RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos. *Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson. *Greedy Souls (Brendan White &...
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
Jordan Oliver on Forming a Bond With Alex Shelley, the Advice He’s Gained From the Veteran
– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Jordan Oliver discussed the recently announced Jersey J-Cup being presented by GCW and Jersey Championship wrestling on Saturday, February 11. Oliver is set to face Alex Shelley in the opening round. Below are some highlights from Fightful:. Jordan Oliver on the bond...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes spoke about why WWE doesn’t need The Rock to return at Wrestemania this year, citing the popularity of current storylines. He specifically mentioned the story with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Here are highlights:. On the transition from working for...
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka, Eight Matches Scheduled
– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features an eight-match lineup, including Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka. Kiera Hogan, Rush, and more are set for action. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Rico Gonzalez...
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
