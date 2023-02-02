ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Dudley Boyz Reuniting For Icons of Wrestling Fanfest

The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite for a convention appearance in March. D-Von Dudley announced on Monday that he and Bully Ray will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. D-Von announced his exit from WWE in January, where he had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill

– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
MONTANA STATE
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com

ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Results 2.3.22

ProSouth Wrestling held their Ascension show on Friday, and the results are online. The show took place in Piedmont, Alabama and you can check out the full results below, per Fightful:. * Shean Christopher defeated Caeden Ooten by DQ. * Christian Pierce defeated Dorian. * Marcus Eriks defeated Ty Sutton.
PIEDMONT, AL
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
PENSACOLA, FL
411mania.com

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
411mania.com

Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”

Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
411mania.com

WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More

WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
PENSACOLA, FL
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
COLUMBUS, OH
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23

We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE

When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes spoke about why WWE doesn’t need The Rock to return at Wrestemania this year, citing the popularity of current storylines. He specifically mentioned the story with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Here are highlights:. On the transition from working for...
411mania.com

Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022

– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.

Comments / 0

Community Policy