Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one

A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL

