FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
WCJB
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
WCTV
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WCJB
Dozens of protesters shut down streets demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one
A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
Two Florida Teens Charged In “Brutal” Execution-Style Double Murder
Two Florida teenagers have been arrested in an “execution style” double murder carried out in a rural North Florida home on July 30, 2022. One of the teens was just 15 at the time of the “brutal” killings, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Curtis
mycbs4.com
One person dead, multiple trauma alerts issued after crash in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is responding to a major accident involving fire on South State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street. PCFR says they received a call that a semi-truck and a car crashed into each other head on starting a fire. PCFR says three helicopters...
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
1 dead, 3 injured including child in Putnam County crash
Reports from the Putnam County Fire Rescue state that at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, crews are being called to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
