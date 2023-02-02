Read full article on original website
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Talk Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green is Upset, More
-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka, Eight Matches Scheduled
– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features an eight-match lineup, including Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka. Kiera Hogan, Rush, and more are set for action. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Rico Gonzalez...
Dudley Boyz Reuniting For Icons of Wrestling Fanfest
The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite for a convention appearance in March. D-Von Dudley announced on Monday that he and Bully Ray will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. D-Von announced his exit from WWE in January, where he had...
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
MLW News: Notes on Tonight’s Underground on REELZ, Official Preview, Court Bauer Shares Message to Fans
– PWInsider reports that Matt Striker interviewing Jacob Fatu will kick off tonight’s MLW Underground on REELZ. Also, Alex Hammerston vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing Match will headline tonight’s show. – MLW also released the following preview for tonight’s show:. MLW Underground preview for...
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
Court Bauer Discusses Rationale For MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE
Speaking recently with Deadline.com, MLW founder Court Bauer talked about the reasons MLW is bringing legal proceedings against WWE and shared some details on the business background as he’s tried to arrange a streaming platform for his promotion. Bauer cited allegations of WWE’s patterns of tampering with the industry over decades when asked to detail the standing for the litigation. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star Jake Hager discussed how he was told when he was in WWE that talking about a union or your contract could get you blacklisted. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on how talking about your...
