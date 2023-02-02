Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate turns down state motto for license plates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — “Under God, the People Rule” won’t be added to South Dakota license plates. State senators rejected the proposal Monday. SB-133 failed on a 12-23 vote. The Senate Transportation Committee had endorsed it 5-1 last week. A 1941 state law already requires a...
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care
Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
KELOLAND TV
SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
KELOLAND TV
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
kotatv.com
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
KELOLAND TV
Walz makes Juneteenth a holiday; bans hair discrimination
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Juneteenth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in a state where it’s now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to recognize June 19th as a holiday.
sdpb.org
In their own words: The requirement to monitor intellectual diversity
This segment originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. The South Dakota Board of Regents is required to publish an annual report on intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas at state educational institutions. That requirement passed the Legislature last year. A new bill, Senate Bill 45,...
KELOLAND TV
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets. The South Dakota Lottery said one $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre, while the other was sold at the Minnesota Ave. Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls. Officials say people should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit a lottery validation center to claim a prize.
KELOLAND TV
Governors Cyber Academy to launch this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From computers, to math, to engineering, Harrisburg High School junior Lindsay Wurth is interested in it all. A pilot program allowed her to take a dual credit computer science class through Dakota State University last fall. “I was able to learn a lot about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
KELOLAND TV
World War II vets dying rapidly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 10 years there will be 1,751 World War II veterans still living in the U.S., according to data analyzed and shared this month by Statista. As of this year, there are about 87,000 of World War II veterans still living. The U.S....
