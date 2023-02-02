Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago

Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.

Annette Nunnally was one of the people who thought she could trust Window Depot of Chicago. She hired them to replace drafty windows in her Tinley Park home, a project that was supposed to cost $10,000.

"I went into the contract in May and I was told they would put them in by October, which I thought was kind of late but they had problems with supplies etc., etc.," she said.

She said October came and went, and Window Depot was a no show. She hasn't heard from them since. Her $5,000 is also gone.

"And from that point on, I was chasing him," she said. "I panicked, because all I could think of is $5,000 and what it took for me to save up for this whole project."

Nunnally is far from alone. The I-Team previously reported on Eunice and Matt Kornfeind in Buffalo Grove, who planned to have their siding, gutters and windows replaced for $60,000.

They paid $30,000 and said Window Depot of Chicago ran off with their money.

"I found all of these negative reviews of people saying the same thing as us: They've been ghosted by Windows Depot of Chicago-that's when it really sunk in," Matt Kornfeind said.

The Illinois attorney general's office is currently looking into more than two dozen complaints filed against the company. So far neither Window Depot of Chicago nor their parent company Window Depot USA have responded to the I-Team's request for comment.

But two other window companies stepped up to restore faith in these customers.

The executives at WindowWorks were anxious to meet the Kornfeinds to see how they could help.

"It just really struck me deep," said Joe Talmon, WindowWorks COO. "And all weekend, I talked to my wife and said, I've got to do something to help these people."

Talmon said the company will be waiving the $30,000 the couple lost.

"WindowWorks is going to complete your project, not for the $60,000, but for only the $30,000 you have left," he said.

As for Nunnally, the general manager at Feldco heard her story and was eager to bring her good news.

"What we are going to do is fulfill your entire contract for you at no additional cost-we will pick up the entire project," said David Cook, general manager at Feldco.

The Cook County state's attorney is also reviewing the matter to determine if legal action is appropriate. In the meantime if you believe you've been affected by Window Depot of Chicago, both WindowWorks and Feldco said you can reach out to them. They're happy to review all cases on an individual basis to help finish projects.