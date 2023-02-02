Read full article on original website
david bell
4d ago
so they are going to have a staggered opening so they can observe people. Smart. No guest in pods. Smarter. No drugs and alcohol allowed on premises. Might as well not even open. What are they gonna make everyone keep their drugs,bottles, medication in storage for them overnight. Because when I was using I liked to keep my stuff close,right! Point of the story, I think Burlington is still going to have a huge homeless problem because No One is going to want to abide by the rules, obviously, I mean we're here right. Burlington VT needs to do something that is proven to work . Keep the damn repeat offenders locked up and actually give them some drug and alcohol treatment.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
The future of Vermont College of Fine Art’s campus up for discussion. VCFA officials were before Montpelier’s Development Review Board on Monday night looking for approval on their Campus Unit Development application. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Dan with your Max Advantage Forecast. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WCAX
The future of Vermont College of Fine Arts’ campus up for discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials from the Vermont College of Fine Arts went before Montpelier’s Development Review Board on Monday night looking for approval on a plan that would allow them to repurpose buildings on campus now that most of the low-residency college’s classes have been moved to Colorado.
WCAX
Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle South Burlington house fire. Updated:...
WCAX
AI in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chatbots have the ability to do nearly any writing task, forcing many college instructors to adapt. The University of Vermont recently held two town hall meetings to hear faculty’s experience with the computer program ChatGPT. Ongoing conversations are also happening at St. Michael’s College. Both institutions said that while they’re working to stay ahead of academic dishonesty, they’re also looking to see how students can take advantage of ChatGPT productively.
WCAX
DOC staff hold no-confidence vote over Newport prison interim chief
Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. State leaders spreading word about available ARPA funds. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont received a little more than $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan...
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
WCAX
Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
WCAX
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle fire in South Burlington. Updated:...
WCAX
Winter Renaissance Fair brings in the crowds this weekend
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Sixth annual Winter Renaissance Fair is back this weekend. The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The weekend long event pulls in thousands from all over our area.
WCAX
Gurung sentencing delayed as lawyer seeks new competency exam
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sentencing has been delayed for the Burlington man convicted in the 2017 murder of his wife with a meat cleaver after his lawyer asked for a new competency exam. Aita Gurung was convicted in November by a jury that rejected his insanity defense. Defense attorney Sandra...
tourcounsel.com
CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont
CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
WCAX
In The Garden: Orchids
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flowers come in all shapes and sizes, and some can be very particular about their needs. Orchids are one of those picky plants. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer talk tips on how to keep them happy and looking beautiful on this week’s “In The Garden.”
Those on probation denied medical marijuana
It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
WCAX
Local plumbers inundated with frozen pipe calls
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. Marianna Holzer called Falcon Plumbing and Heating on Saturday that one of her pipes likely froze and burst at her Hinesburg home over the weekend due to the extreme cold. She was not happy when they told her she was right.
Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations
Public servants deserve safety and respect. Community members deserve public spaces that are healthy, inclusive, and welcoming. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations.
WCAX
Popular community gathering space damaged by fire
CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The fire happened at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar. Volunteer fire chief Dennis Pilon says it took fire crews several hours to put out the blaze. Crews believe the fire started in the walls, then spread throughout the building. Local businesses provided the fire fighters shelter...
Suspect in Burlington shooting caught in Winooski
Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest Sunday evening.
WCAX
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
