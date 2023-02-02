Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Various News: Bully Ray Set for Guest Commentary at NWA Nuff Said, Note on Lio Rush vs. Rich Swann, Late Kenny Jay Showcased by The Star Tribune
– NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be serving as the guest commentator for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Tyrus and Matt Cardona this weekend at NWA Nuff said. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. – PWInsider...
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star Jake Hager discussed how he was told when he was in WWE that talking about a union or your contract could get you blacklisted. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on how talking about your...
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below. *RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos. *Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson. *Greedy Souls (Brendan White &...
Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes spoke about why WWE doesn’t need The Rock to return at Wrestemania this year, citing the popularity of current storylines. He specifically mentioned the story with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Here are highlights:. On the transition from working for...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Taya Valkyrie On Her Free Agent Status, Wants a Match With Mercedes Mone
Taya Valkyrie recently weighed in on her free agent status, potentially going back to WWE and wanting a match against Mercedes Mone. Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting her appearance at Lucha VaVoom’s Valentine’s Glam/Slam Extravaganza and you can see some highlights below:. On...
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
Matt Riddle Thanks Girlfriend for Support During His Recovery, Shares Photos of New Grill
– As previously reported, Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV in December, and it was rumored he failed a second drug test and entered rehab. The WWE Superstar shared a photo on his Twitter over the weekend, showing he received a new grill from Alligator Jesus. He also shared some photos with his girlfriend, Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during his recovery period.
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Talk Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green is Upset, More
-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.
