ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria

Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center

Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man scales former Chase tower in downtown Phoenix

A man calling himself the "Pro-life Spiderman" has climbed the tallest building in downtown Phoenix ahead of a major weekend in the city. The climber, named Maison DesChamps, has previously free-soloed buildings across the country, including Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Downtown Phoenix intersection closed due to crash involving pedestrian

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian at the 7th Street and Fillmore intersection. Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. "We are still gathering information, but this is a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. One transported...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Considering New Development Water Restrictions

Phoenix officials are working on a pilot program to introduce water efficiency regulations on new developments as part of the rezoning process. The new regulations could become part of the City code by the fall. Planning staff is meeting with development stakeholders to determine the best practices that arise from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, killed at central Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in central Phoenix on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man is detained. The victim died at the scene. Detectives are on the scene gathering clues.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Phoenix-based solar energy company, Zenernet, LLC out of business with remaining BBB complaints

In January, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) concluded its investigation into the Phoenix, Arizona-based Zenernet, LLC, which offered solar energy products and installation. Multiple reputable websites have noted the Zenernet, LLC being out of business as of December 2022 and the business filed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on January 13, 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale ranked 4th worst commute in the U.S.

Bad news for West Valley drivers: a new study by Smart Asset finds Glendale has one of the worst commutes in the country. It found roughly one in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

New luxury home community proposed in Paradise Valley

Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise...
PHOENIX, AZ
resilience.org

Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West

The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy