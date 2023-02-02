Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now Open
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping container
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria
Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
Phoenix looks to bolster its existing water supplies
The city of Phoenix wants to implement new water conservation policies for future development as its continues attracting residents, companies and big projects to the Valley.
East Valley Tribune
$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center
Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
fox10phoenix.com
Man scales former Chase tower in downtown Phoenix
A man calling himself the "Pro-life Spiderman" has climbed the tallest building in downtown Phoenix ahead of a major weekend in the city. The climber, named Maison DesChamps, has previously free-soloed buildings across the country, including Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
12news.com
7 things you need to know about Phoenix Sky Harbor if you're flying in or out
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nation's 13th busiest airport. It handles about 22 million passengers a year. And the folks there generally do a good job. But there are times it turns into a disastrous quagmire.
ABC 15 News
One dead after shooting at apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex Sunday night. Officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An injured man was found on the northwest side of the apartment...
fox10phoenix.com
'Pro-life Spiderman' taken into custody after scaling former Chase tower in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A protester scaled the former Chase tower without any ropes or safety gear during Super Bowl week and law enforcement was waiting for him at the top to take him into custody. 22-year-ol Maison DesChamps, who calls himself "Pro-Life Spiderman," climbed the 40-story building, which is one of...
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Phoenix intersection closed due to crash involving pedestrian
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian at the 7th Street and Fillmore intersection. Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. "We are still gathering information, but this is a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. One transported...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
'We have absentee property owners': East Valley residents want trashy Twin Knolls cleaned up
PHOENIX — The Twin Knolls in East Mesa is an area that provides a break in the landscape from the surrounding region. The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing. "There is so much nature...
azbex.com
Phoenix Considering New Development Water Restrictions
Phoenix officials are working on a pilot program to introduce water efficiency regulations on new developments as part of the rezoning process. The new regulations could become part of the City code by the fall. Planning staff is meeting with development stakeholders to determine the best practices that arise from...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed at central Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in central Phoenix on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man is detained. The victim died at the scene. Detectives are on the scene gathering clues.
prescottenews.com
Phoenix-based solar energy company, Zenernet, LLC out of business with remaining BBB complaints
In January, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) concluded its investigation into the Phoenix, Arizona-based Zenernet, LLC, which offered solar energy products and installation. Multiple reputable websites have noted the Zenernet, LLC being out of business as of December 2022 and the business filed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on January 13, 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale ranked 4th worst commute in the U.S.
Bad news for West Valley drivers: a new study by Smart Asset finds Glendale has one of the worst commutes in the country. It found roughly one in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
citysuntimes.com
New luxury home community proposed in Paradise Valley
Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise...
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
