DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos

In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him.

Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. But not until the Broncos failed to hire the man who actually ended up being the belle of the ball.

That would be DeMeco Ryans, the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Ryans has agreed to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans.

While there were conflicting reports about just how persistent the Broncos were in trying to lure Ryans to Denver — some suggested the Broncos tried to change his mind multiple times after being told he would rather coach the Texans, while others have disputed that claim — there seems to be a consensus that Ryans had his pick between at least those two franchises. He went with the Texans, where he played linebacker for six seasons.

Thursday, speaking to reporters for the first time since being hired, Ryans was asked about the decision.

Ultimately, he said, it was an easy one, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

"We're thankful for the Broncos," Ryans said, per Wilson. "It wasn't a difficult decision to come to H-town. It was very easy."

That might be tough for Broncos fans to stomach. The Texans, after all, have been synonymous with dysfunction for much of their existence, including the past three seasons. Since star quarterback DeShaun Watson sat out the 2020 season while demanding a trade, the Texans have gone 11-38. They have fired coaches following each of the past three seasons: Bill O'Brien, David Culley and Lovie Smith.

That said, the franchise does have a few things going for it, aside from its personal connection to Ryans. The Texans control 11 picks in this spring's NFL Draft, including No. 2 and No. 12 overall. They also have more than $37 million in available salary cap space, the fourth-most in the league.

Ultimately, the process might have worked out well for both the Texans and the Broncos, as Houston hired a former player who is well-regarded around the league and the Broncos got a proven offensive mind to build an offense around Russell Wilson.

Time will tell whether one team emerges as the winner of the hiring cycle.