East Texas officials identify elderly victim found during house fire
On Monday, officials in Texarkana released the identity of an elderly woman that was found deceased during a house fire last week.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
KSLA
ktoy1047.com
KSLA
Missing Oil City man found safe
OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — A missing Oil City man was found safe and unharmed at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 by Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies. Alfred Blankenship, 80, was in woods behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School when he was located, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
ktoy1047.com
KSLA
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
KSLA
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
inforney.com
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
KSLA
texarkanafyi.com
KSLA
ktalnews.com
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
