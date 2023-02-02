Reno-Tahoe shows through April: Reba McEntire, Jay Leno, Marco Antonio Solis and 63 more

The characteristic mix of legends and emerging new artists will fill stages in Reno and Tahoe this winter and early spring. The music scene has continued in full swing with everything from giant arena shows to tiny club ones all a part of it.

Among the long-timers hitting stages are David Spade, Billy Idol, Reba McEntire and Black Flag. Artists with a buzz such as Elle King, Greta Van Fleet and Protomartyr are also on the menu. Three popular events are also returning the scene after a short hiatus: Winter Wondergrass, Yuri’s Night and the Reno Jazz Festival.

See below for selected shows taking place now through April 30.

The Wood Brothers

Chris and Oliver Wood are joined by Jano Rix to create a trio sound that mixes roots rock, blues and folk music. They’ve become a hit in both the jam band and modern country circles as well, with three Top 40 country albums released on their own label. The band plays at 8 p.m. at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Feb. 4. Tickets are $25-$40. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com .

The California Honeydrops

Playing a mix of folk, blues and soul music, this band started in Oakland in clubs as well as busking in BART stations. Now, they play all over the world and have released a handful on albums on their own, including last year’s “Soft Spot.” They are playing at 8 p.m. each night in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are Feb. 4 and 5. Tickets are $35-$40 each night. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

M.A.G.S.

This is the project featuring singer/songwriter Elliot Douglas, but this isn’t your daddy’s folk music. M.A.G.S. instead is experimental and touches on styles as varied as metal and indie-pop. He performs at 8 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is Feb. 5. Tickets are $15-$18. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

The Polish Ambassador

San Francisco resident David Suglaski’s uses this nom de plume for his popular mix of dance music and hip-hop. He’ll play the weekend at this hotspot, starting at 9 p.m. each night in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are Feb. 10 and 11. Tickets are $35-$40 each night. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

‘The Eclipse’

This is a themed dubstep/grime/trap show featuring sets from Savior, LyftdKid, Bruz B, Dj-Elyon and Osiris Rex, as well as a special light show and live art performers. It all begins at 9 p.m. at The BlueBird, 555 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 10. Tickets are $10-$15. For details, call 775-499-5549 or thebluebirdreno.com .

Subdocta

This popular DJ/artist performs his own take on bass/dance music, which he calls “West Coast Wobble.” He’s back in town for this show at 9 p.m. at The BlueBird, 555 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 11. Tickets are $20-$25. For details, call 775-499-5549 or thebluebirdreno.com .

Green Jelly

With a mix of punk, hard rock and a puppet show (for real!) this longtime Cali band really entertains as part of its tours. The local undercard features Action Bastard, Machine Gun Vendetta and Two Man Lemmon Band. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 11. Tickets are $15-$20. For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv .

‘Heart Beat of Reno’

This block party among venues on 4th Street will feature DJ/artists playing house music as part of the event. It all begins at 4 p.m. (and likely goes into the wee hours) starting at Dead Ringer Analog Bar, 432 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 11. Tickets are $17-$35. For details, call 775-409-4431 or visit facebook.com/drabreno .

Eric Johnson

This is another show that’s been on and off due to the pandemic, but it’s back on. Johnson is a longtime guitarist and singer who blends rock, jazz and blues. He recently released two albums at once, “The Book of Making” and “Yesterday Meets Today.” Johnson performs at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Feb. 16. Tickets are $30. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

‘Hard Heads: Legend of the Labyrinth Part 3’

Another themed show from the Hard Heads DJ/artist collective, who are on the more aggressive and loud end of the bass/dubstep coin. Performances by Cobalt, Pocketpapi and Raging Scottie are a part of the night, which begins at 9 p.m. at The BlueBird, 555 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 17 and there is a $10 cover charge. For details, call 775-499-5549 or thebluebirdreno.com .

Jim Gaffigan

A popular comedian and actor, Gaffigan’s observations of family (and food, lots of food) punctuate his routines, which now pack arenas around the country. Gaffigan returns to Reno for this show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Feb. 17. Tickets are $60-$80. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

David Spade

Known for his time on “Saturday Night Live” as well as the “Joe Dirt” films, Spade also hosts podcasts and films besides doing regular stand-up tours. He performs at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Feb. 18. Tickets are $40-$70. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Capital Cities

The song “Safe and Sound” was ubiquitous on radio in the early ’10s, and this L.A. duo still works on tours, and sporadic released music, blending their mix of alternative music and dance-pop. They play at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Feb. 18. Tickets are $25-$40. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Boss’ Daughter

This Reno melodic punk band recently signed to international label SBAM. Their new album “Bouts With Bummers,” will be available at this release show, which also features excellent Reno punk band Donkey Jaw. It starts at 8 p.m. at 40 Mile Saloon, 1495 S. Virginia St.

The show is Feb. 18 and there is a $10 cover charge. For details, call 775-323-1877 or visit 40milesaloon.com .

Marauda

Toying with metal imagery and some definitely loud sounds, this DJ/artist with Australian roots hues closer to modern bass/electronic music. His latest tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Feb. 23. Tickets are $25. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

Jay Leno

Only a few months after a garage burn accident that dovetailed into a motorcycle accident weeks later, Leno is returning for this make-up date from December. Known chiefly as the host of “The Tonight Show” for many years, Leno still performs comedy live for a few days a year. That includes this one at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Feb. 24. Tickets are $75-$110. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com .

Galactic

Hailing from New Orleans, this band is a powerhouse live act that merges funk, jazz, progressive rock and bayou R&B. Beloved in the jam band world, they are playing two nights at this theater, along with openers Eric Krasno, Robert Randolph, March Forth Marching Band and the Stone Foxes. It all begins at 8 p.m. each night at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

Shows are Feb. 24 and 25. Tickets are $45-$55 for each night. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com .

Phutureprimitive

This electronica/dance artist has a new record, “Mind’s Eye,” that is being released in early February. As such, he’s touring and will make a stop at 9 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is Feb. 24. Tickets are $10-$15. Details at facebook.com/onevisioneg .

Jdxn

A TikTok star that has translated that into a music career, Jaden Hossler mixes hip-hop and rock influences together in his music. He released the single “Sober” earlier this year, with a second album due later this year. He performs at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Feb. 25. Tickets are $25-$35. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Black Crosses and Riot Radio

Two of the more popular punk-influenced bands in Sacramento are teaming up for this show, which also features two Reno bands: Manchild (who I play for) and Glitter Bats. at 8 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is Feb. 25 and there is a $10 cover. For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv .

BYU Vocal Point

One of the better-known college a cappella groups, Vocal Point range in style from Christian music to pop classics, including some modern selections. They play at 7 p.m. at the Celebrity Showroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Feb. 25. Tickets are $30-$45. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com .

The Flaming Lips

Always a great time, this Oklahoma alternative rock band makes concerts events with special effects to the fore. Blending psychedelia with noisy punk vibes, they are mostly known for full albums such as “The Soft Bulletin” and “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.” They’ll play at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is March 3. Tickets are $70. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Marco Antonio Solis

A star in Mexican music circles since his start in Los Bukis in the ’70s, Solis continues to sell out arenas around the world with his mix of pop, rock and traditional Latin music. His biggest hits include “Ojala,” “Tu Amor o Tu Desprecio” and “Que Pena Me Das.” Solis plays at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is March 4. Tickets are $55-$170. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

KC and the Sunshine Band

Singer/keyboardist Harry Casey still leads his funk/disco group that had a huge run of ’70s/’80s chart hits, including “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” “Give It Up” and “Please Don’t Go.” The show starts at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is March 4. Tickets are $55-$95. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com .

Hiss Golden Messenger

In a surprising venue move, this popular and revered indie-folk group is going to play one of Reno’s more intimate venues. The show is at 8 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is March 5. Tickets are $25. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

Isaac Mizrahi

He’s better known as a fashion designer and judge on “Project Runway,” but Mizrahi also performs jazz and pop covers with a six-piece combo — often strung together by humorous stories and asides. He mostly does this show in his native NYC, but he’s undertaking a short West Coast tour, including a two-night stop starting at 7 p.m. each night at the Showroom, Eldorado Resort Casino, 345 N. Virginia St.

Shows are March 7 and 8. Tickets are $30 to $50. For details, call 775-786-5700 or eldoradoreno.com .

Chase Matthew

Another emerging star in concerts from internet fame, Matthew is a modern country singer whose popular songs include “Love You Again,” “County Line” and “Everything He Couldn’t.” He plays at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is March 7. Tickets are $22. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

Anxious

One of the best punk-influenced albums last year was “Little Green House,” the debut from this Connecticut band that merges ’90s emo with throwback ‘80s new wave for a diverse and intriguing sound. They’ll stop in Reno for this show at 7:30 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is March 9. Tickets are $17-$20. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

ALO

Beloved in the jam band scene, this group from Saratoga, California has turned hard touring and tons of festival play into a multi-decade career. The band Hot Buttered Rum opens the first night, while Orgone opens the second night. Both shows take place starting at 8 p.m. each night in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are March 10 and 11. Tickets are $30-$35 each night. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

Mark Farina

A well-known DJ/artist for decades, Farina pioneered the use of “acid jazz” sounds in the San Francisco club scene, while also adding hip-hop and house beats as part of his music. He’s back in Reno for this show at 9 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is March 10. Tickets are $20-$30. Details at facebook.com/onevisioneg .

Nick Offerman

Fresh from an acclaimed dramatic role in the hot HBO show “The Last Of Us,” Offerman is better known as a comedic actor and stand-up performer. He was on the TV show “Parks and Recreation” for years and he’s also a musician who often plays his own songs during shows. He performs at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is March 11. Tickets are $50-$80. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

Jane’s Addiction

Popular as an alternative band in the late ’80s and early ’90s, this Los Angeles band’s fusion of psychedelic rock and the emerging metal-influenced grunge sound was pioneering. Popular songs include “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing.” They are taking a break from recording a new record for this short U.S. tour, which makes a stop at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is March 11. Tickets are $60-$130. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Bill Maher

Known as the host of the “Real Time” political talk show on HBO, Maher also does stand-up comedy, which is where he got his start. He performs at 8 p.m. at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is March 11. Tickets are $50-$70. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com .

Earthquake

One of the stars of the ’90s Def Jam Comedy Tours, Earthquake (real name: Nate Stroman) has continued to do standup while also working on radio talk shows and in acting roles. He’ll perform in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is March 11. Tickets are $45-$60. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Off With Their Heads

This excellent band from Minneapolis merges the classic post-punk sound of that city’s ’90s heroes with a modern Cali-style punk drive. Local bands the Juvinals and Manchild (the latter of which I play for) open things up. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is March 15. Tickets are $10. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

Jonathan Richman

A true legend of underground music, Richman led the Modern Lovers in the ’70s, one of NYC’s first proto-punk bands. He’s since moved to acoustic music that still has the quirky charms of his original work (plus he wrote a great song about Reno). He returns to his venue of choice in the area for this show at 8 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is March 16. Tickets are $25. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

Elle King

King released her latest album, “Come Get Your Wife,” in January and it shot to the top of the Billboard Album Charts. Previously playing a mix of indie rock and blues-rock, King is now a modern country artist. See all of her incarnations when she plays at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is March 17. Tickets are $80. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Leftover Salmon

With equal footing in the modern bluegrass and jam band camps, this Colorado combo has been hot on the touring circuit since the early ’90s. Their latest album, “Brand New Good Old Days,” was released in 2021, and this is their annual “Ski Tour” of resort towns. Hence, these two shows, starting at 9 p.m. each night, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are March 17 and 18. Tickets are $30-$35 each night. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

Gary Allan

This country singer’s is known for country No. 1’s such as “Every Storm,” “Nothing On But the Radio” and “Man to Man.” His latest album, “Ruthless,” was out in 2021. Allan performs at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is March 17. Tickets are $65-$105. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com .

Flogging Molly

A frequent visitor to Reno, this Los Angeles band features punk vets and merges that style with traditional Irish music. The band released their first album in five years, “Anthem,” in September. Melodic punks Anti Flag and UK folk-punk band Skinny Lister open things up. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is March 19. Tickets are $40-$80. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Reba McEntire

A true legend of country music, McEntire has kept active releasing albums and touring in the past decade. Her many No.1 country hits include “Turn on the Radio,” “Somebody,” “For My Broken Heart” and “What Am I Gonna Do About You.” She sings her classics and more for this show at 6:30 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is March 23. Tickets are $80-$150. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

Protomartyr

The recent wave of loud, declarative post-punk bands owes a debt to this one, formed 20-plus years ago and merging art rock with gothic, noise and heavy rock influences. They play with touring band DEFEM and locals Spitting Image at 7:30 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is March 25. Tickets are $18-$20. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

Night Ranger

With its two main vocalists — guitarist Jack Blades and drummer Kelly Keagy — and its lead guitarist Brad Gillis still with the band, Night Ranger packs its sets with its big ’80s hard rock hits such as “Sister Christian” and “Sentimental Street.” Their latest album, “And the Band Played On,” was released in 2021. See them at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is March 25. Tickets are $65-$80. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Greta Van Fleet

Two top-10 albums in and this hard rock band from Michigan has become a top live attraction. They rode to fame on comparisons to Led Zeppelin, who they do resemble at times in their mix of progressive rock, bluesy riffs and modern metal-leaning vibes. Its best-known songs include “Highway Tune,” “When the Curtain Falls” and “My Way, Soon.” Don’t miss the opener, the excellent and similarly ’70s-styled hard rocker Rival Sons. It all begins at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is March 26. Tickets are $45-$70. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

Black Flag

Guitarist Greg Ginn is the only member of this legendary hardcore punk band’s classic lineup (although former pro skater Mike Vallely has been killing it on vocals for the past 10 years). For this tour, the band will play its crossover metal album “My War” in full, followed by a “greatest hits” set. It takes place at 9 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is March 30. Tickets are $25-$30. Details at facebook.com/onevisioneg .

Zach Williams

One of the most popular artists in Christian music, Williams brings some louder, guitar-heavy influences to his melodic pop-rock sound. His best-known songs include “Chain Breaker,” “There Was Jesus” (which features Dolly Parton) and “Less Like Me.” Christian pop-rock artist and ex-“Voice” contestant Blessing Offor opens the show. It all starts at 7 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is March 31. Tickets are $30-$65. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

Alter Bridge

It features ex-members of the ’90s melodic rock band Creed, but Alter Bridge is a louder and more aggressive beast than that. Fronted by underrated, excellent singer and guitarist Myles Kennedy, the hard rock band recently released the album “Pawns and Kings.” Radio hits include “Rise Today,” “Find the Real” and “Isolation.” This tour also features excellent modern rockers Mammoth WVH (featuring Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang) and a new band called Pistols at Dawn. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is March 31. Tickets are $50-$60. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com .

‘Winter Wondergrass Festival’

The latest outing for this popular bluegrass/folk/jam-band festival is the first in three years. The lineup includes some big names, including Trampled by Turtles, Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus King, The Lone Bellow, Molly Tuttle and The Main Squeeze. It takes place from 2 p.m. each day at Palisades Tahoe, 1960 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley, Calif.

The event is March 31 through April 2. Tickets range from $109 for one day to $259 for all three days. More details at winterwondergrass.com .

Billy Idol

What a career ride for this singer: a start in early UK punks Generation X, MTV and chart success as a rock star in the ’80s and ’90s, and his current role as a still-recording elder statesmen of new wave music. His biggest hits include “Dancing With Myself,” “Rebel Yell,” “Cradle of Love” and a cover of the ’60s Tommy James and the Shondells hit “Mony Mony.” He released a new EP, “The Cage,” in September. He returns to Reno for this show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is April 1. Tickets are $60-$80. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com .

Snow Tha Product

Snow is Claudia Meza, a rapper and singer from San Jose who performs hip-hop with a danceable beat and a quick-draw vocal style. Her new album, “Valemadre,” is set to be released on her own label this year. She performs at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is April 2. Tickets are $20. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

Hemlock

A hard-touring metal band from Missouri, Hemlock returns after time off during the pandemic for this show, which also features the Humboldt County metal band Greybush on the bill. It takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is April 2. Tickets are $15-$20. For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv .

'Yuri’s Night: Space Invaders ... from Space!'

This annual event for the cross-cultural crowd that loves EDM as well as Burning Man, it’s always a fun all-nighter with scores of regional and local DJ/artists. The lineup includes D6, Vic Crulich, Jeremy Curl and Architect, among many others. It all begins at 8 p.m. at Dead Ringer Analog Bar, 432 E. 4th St.

The event is April 8 and there is a $15 cover charge. For details, call 775-409-4431 or visit facebook.com/drabreno .

The Jet Stole Home

This will be a one-night-only reunion of this well-liked Reno post-hardcore metal band, which broke up in the late ’10s. Also on the bill are more active Reno bands: Idle Mind, The Latest Fashion, Drag Me Under and LOLWhat. It takes place at 8 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is April 8. Tickets are $12-$15. For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv .

Richie Panelli

If you are a local hip-hop fan, you may know Panelli more under his stage name of Apprentice. He’s back on the scene with a new album, though, and will play this release show under his given name. The show begins at 8 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is April 8. Tickets are $10-$30. Details at facebook.com/onevisioneg .

Colin Hay

Best-known as the lead singer and guitarist for Men at Work, Hay’s also had a distinguished and acclaimed solo career for the past 30 years. He does play those Men at Work hits such as “Who Can It Be Now” and “Overkill” with his current band. The show will be at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is April 14. Tickets are $50. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com .

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Led by Denson, a horn player for the Rolling Stones when they tour, Tiny Universe play a mix of jam band music, funk and modern jazz. They are back in Tahoe for these two shows, starting at 8 p.m. each night, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are April 14 and 15. Tickets are $30 each night. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

Snail Mail

Led by guitarist and singer Lindsey Jordan, this indie rock band has earned a big following in the underground from their two albums on revered label Matador Records, including the top 10 Alternative album “Valentine,” released in 2021. Snail Mail plays at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is April 18. Tickets are $22. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

AL1CE

This theatrical hard rock band from Cali returns to Reno for this show. Also playing are Adrian H. and the Wounds (from Portland, Oregon) and Reno’s Glitter Bats. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is April 20 and there is a $12 cover. For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv .

Lotus

Lotus is a five-piece band that mixes electronic beats with progressive rock and jam band musical styles. They released their latest album, “Bloom and Recede,” last year. They play at 8 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is April 22. Tickets are $20-$25. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com .

DJ Dan

This L.A. DJ/artist has been a longtime fixture in the house and techno scenes. He will be one of the artists at this show called the “Cyberpunk Spring Ball,” which features other regional/local DJs. It all begins at 10 p.m. at Dead Ringer Analog Bar, 432 E. 4th St.

The show is April 22. Tickets are $15-$35. For details, call 775-409-4431 or visit facebook.com/drabreno .

DB Boutabag

Sacramento is home to this emerging hip-hop artist, who will play at 9 p.m. at The BlueBird, 555 E. 4th St.

The show is April 22. Tickets are $15-$20. For details, call 775-499-5549 or thebluebirdreno.com .

The Home Team

This group from Seattle has a sound that’s similar to the ’90s/’00s “emo punk” music that was popular in that day. They’ll play this show at 8 p.m. at Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is April 25. Tickets are $20. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org .

Warren Zeiders

Mixing classic Southern rock sounds with modern country twang, Zeiders is the latest trad-leaning country artist to become a top seller thanks to his time on TikTok, performing his songs as well as cover versions. His debut on Warner Brothers was released last year. He performs at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is April 26. Tickets are $22-$25. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com .

Reno Jazz Festival

It’s the return of this popular event for jazz lovers. The opening show is with vibraphone/piano player Joel Ross, while the headliner is trumpeter Marquis Hill. As always, a festival showcase and awards ceremony closesthe fest. It takes place at venues at the University of Nevada, Reno. See the event website for full details.

The festival is April 27-29. Details on ticket prices and passes are at unr.edu/jazz-festival/events .

Brooks and Dunn

The first show announced for the Nugget’s outdoor series is this return of a popular country duo. Brooks and Dunn. Among their hits are “My Maria,” “Ain’t Nothing ’Bout You,” “Play Something Country” and “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind.” Hear those and more when they play this show at 8 p.m. at the Nugget Event Center, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is April 28. Tickets are $55-$175. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com .

Wreckno

Currently buzzy in dance/electronica circles, this DJ/artist from Michigan plays a mix of bass and house music that has been gaining a ton of attention in recent years. The show starts at 9 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is April 29. Tickets are $20-$30. Details at facebook.com/onevisioneg .

