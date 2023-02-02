Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
14news.com
MPD: Driver found with weed, cash & gun assaults officer during arrest
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they arrested a Georgia man on several charges around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say 25-year-old Lamont Levine was driving south on I-69, drifted over the center line, and also made a lane change while too close to another car. Police say when he...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
14news.com
Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts was in court Monday. Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October. [Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. They say their first break in...
14news.com
Man accused of deadly hit-and-run involving sister to make first court appearance
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed his sister will make his first court appearance Wednesday. 60-year old Daniel Smith was booked into jail this weekend after being released from the hospital. Smith is being held on a $10,000 cash bond on...
14news.com
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph. Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol. Officers...
wevv.com
JPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant
A Gibson County woman is now behind bars in Dubois County, Indiana after police say they found multiple drugs in a vehicle. Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon. Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll,...
ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
14news.com
Name of moped rider released in deadly crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gone in an instant. A family is grieving after their loved one was hit and killed in a moped crash. It happened last night on University Parkway in Vanderburgh County. William Hutchins was 35 years old, and leaves behind two children. His sister, Kimmi Grimm says...
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
14news.com
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kelvis Edmond, 44, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke Placement and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention. Bond was set at $100,000. Daniel Voight, 53, of Jasper, was arrested on a Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $15,000. Tony Gardner, 52, of Decker, was arrested...
MCSD: Daycare staff member gets abuse charge
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) was notified by the Muhlenberg County School District on January 30 of an incident that occurred at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Law enforcement officials say after a thorough investigation with cooperation of the Muhlenberg County School District, a staff member of the daycare […]
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
