Evansville, IN

14news.com

New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
NEWBURGH, IN
kbsi23.com

Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
14news.com

Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts was in court Monday. Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October. [Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. They say their first break in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph. Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol. Officers...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

JPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant

A Gibson County woman is now behind bars in Dubois County, Indiana after police say they found multiple drugs in a vehicle. Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon. Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Name of moped rider released in deadly crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gone in an instant. A family is grieving after their loved one was hit and killed in a moped crash. It happened last night on University Parkway in Vanderburgh County. William Hutchins was 35 years old, and leaves behind two children. His sister, Kimmi Grimm says...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kelvis Edmond, 44, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke Placement and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention. Bond was set at $100,000. Daniel Voight, 53, of Jasper, was arrested on a Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $15,000. Tony Gardner, 52, of Decker, was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MCSD: Daycare staff member gets abuse charge

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) was notified by the Muhlenberg County School District on January 30 of an incident that occurred at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Law enforcement officials say after a thorough investigation with cooperation of the Muhlenberg County School District, a staff member of the daycare […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN

