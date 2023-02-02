Naoki Inoue wants title shot in last fight on RIZIN contract, feels ‘it’s good timing’ for Kai Asakura matchup

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.

2 DAYS AGO