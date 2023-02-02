Naoki Inoue wants title shot in last fight on RIZIN contract, feels ‘it’s good timing’ for Kai Asakura matchup

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
NME
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun”
Conor McGregor has responded to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun” and saying that he gives Ireland “a bad name”. Neeson called out McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health, where he was talking about how he “can’t stand” UFC. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC.”
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68
Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke. LIVE! Stream UFC...
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’
Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
MMAmania.com
Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’
“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 68 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Becomes Undisputed, Decisions Erika Cruz in a War
NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
MMAmania.com
‘Mystic Mike’ Chandler predicts how he’ll beat McGregor, Conor responds
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are set to fight sometime in fall 2023 after coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 this upcoming summer season. That’s awhile away, but Chandler is already visualizing several ways in which he could beat “The Notorious” in the cage. In a new...
sportszion.com
“You and your papa scared” Jake Paul blasts Tommy Fury for cancelling press conference due to training in Saudi Arabia
After several fight cancellation rumors in the last month, Jake Paul officially announced the grudge fight against Tommy Fury, and the duo was supposed to face the media in the next week in Saudi Arabia. The younger Fury has backed out of the press conference as he needs time to...
Michael Chandler: 'This is Even Bigger Than Jon Jones, This Is Conor McGregor'
The Ultimate Fighter sets the UFC stars on a collision course inside the Octagon later this year—and Chandler promises "the biggest fight of 2023."
MMAmania.com
UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski wants credit for fighting up a weight class: ‘I’m the guy taking risks’
Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) a big underdog against Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. According to the bookies, “Volk” is a +300 underdog, while Islam is a -400 favorite ... pretty wild odds considering Volkanovski’s resume compared to Makhachev’s.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev interested in move to welterweight after 155-pound takeover: ‘I love big fights’
Islam Makhachev is one week away from defending his UFC lightweight title for the first time, but the Russian champion is already opening the door for a potential move to welterweight. Makhachev, who cashed in a 10-fight win streak to fight and defeat Charles Oliveira for the undisputed 155-pound title...
