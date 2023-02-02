Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Lifeguard training aims to address local shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new program is designed to recruit lifeguards for the Orangeburg County YMCA ahead of its summer season. From now through the end of the school year, 11 local high school students are developing their swimming skills, learning CPR, and getting emergency oxygen training. “It feels...
Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station. “I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell." School leaders say...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
'Blue Line Boutique' opening Friday to help domestic violence victims
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new resource for victims of domestic violence in Kershaw County will open on Friday, Feb. 10. It's a clothing boutique, located right behind the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. "It came together because we saw a need in a lot of the victims we were...
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
Midlands church finds a new way to get kids outside
WINNSBORO, S.C. — A Winnsboro church congregation in Winnsboro is providing a new way to get kids outside. One Accord Ministries of Grace has created a children's nature trail and park beside their church. "Once we started doing it, they started going out into the woods," Pastor Melvin Hughes...
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WIS-TV
“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders. According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
Richland Jail officers arrested, other issues within the facility continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of three officers working at the Richland County Jail. All of them were arrested and booked in the very same jail. 30-year-old, Casey Weirich, was arrested on January 25 on charges of accepting bribes from an...
Sheriff, inmate families, Richland County, NAACP reflect on the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph. The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of...
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
Dr. Craig Witherspoon gives annual Richland One 'State of the District' speech
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland One School District officially wrapped up the 2022 school year with the annual State of the District address. On Thursday night, parents, students, and staff listened in as superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon spoke about the growth and struggles the district faced in the last year.
BAJA program inspiring the future generation of young journalists in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The BAJA program at Edisto Elementary School is preparing a future generation of aspiring journalists. With the help of communications staff from Claflin University, they're receiving hands on training in the field of broadcast journalism. Instructors are teaching them the skills they need to create...
wach.com
F-16s return to McEntire Joint National Guard Base after major renovations
Eastover, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Air National Guard announced Saturday that a fleet of F-16s operating from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is returning home. According to officials, the F-16s had been operating at CAE since April 2022 due to major renovations on the main runway at...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
Employees at Richland County jail arrested in connection to contraband
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Alvin S. Glenn detention center officers have been arrested on allegations they helped inmates have access to contraband inside the jail. The three arrests were announced Monday by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said 30-year-old Casey Weirich is charged with...
Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1