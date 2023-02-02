ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Lifeguard training aims to address local shortage

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new program is designed to recruit lifeguards for the Orangeburg County YMCA ahead of its summer season. From now through the end of the school year, 11 local high school students are developing their swimming skills, learning CPR, and getting emergency oxygen training. “It feels...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station. “I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell." School leaders say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands church finds a new way to get kids outside

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A Winnsboro church congregation in Winnsboro is providing a new way to get kids outside. One Accord Ministries of Grace has created a children's nature trail and park beside their church. "Once we started doing it, they started going out into the woods," Pastor Melvin Hughes...
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
